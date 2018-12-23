Clark boys claim bracket title in Kreul Classic

Jalen Hill scored 21 points Saturday to help Clark’s boys basketball team win the UnderArmour Bracket of the Kreul Classic with a 68-32 rout of Westminster Academy (Florida) in Coral Gables, Florida.

Hill scored 11 points in the first half as the Chargers raced to a 36-15 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened.

Frankie Collins added 10 points for Clark.

Sam Griffin led the Lions with 13 points, and teammate Chase Johnson scored 11.