Class 3A Boys: Chaparral ousts Del Sol in Southern Region quarterfinals

Sameal Anderson scored 21 points Tuesday to help Chaparral’s boys basketball team to a 63-49 home win over Del Sol in the opening round of the Class 3A Southern Region tournament.

(Thinkstock)

Sameal Anderson scored 21 points Tuesday to help Chaparral’s boys basketball team to a 63-49 home win over Del Sol in the opening round of the Class 3A Southern Region tournament.

Meshach Hawkins added 13 points for the Cowboys (16-7), who will face Democracy Prep (23-5) in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Del Sol.

Nati Asfaw, LaVerk Hodges and Kemani Wilks each had 10 points for the Dragons (14-13).

Democracy Prep 98, Virgin Valley 27 — At Democracy Prep, Chancell Johnson led five double-figure scorers with 27 points as the Blue Knights routed the Bulldogs.

Daniel Plumer added 24 points, and Najeeb Muhammad scored 15 for Democracy Prep. Amar Smith had 14 points, and Elijah Barnes had 11 points for the Blue Knights.

the Bulldogs had a rough night as the Blue Knights defeated them, 98-27.

Will Barnum scored 11 points for Virgin Valley (5-17).

Boulder City 80, Western 58 — At Boulder City, Derrick Thomas scored 23 points to power the Eagles past the Warriors.

Karson Bailey contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Ethan Speaker supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds for Boulder City, which won the second half 52-30. Matt Morton added 11 points for the Eagles (24-3), who will face Mojave (20-7) in a region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Del Sol.

Gawain Powell scored 24 points, and teammate James Wade had 19 points to pace Western (6-20).

Mojave 67, Moapa Valley 22 — At Mojave, Chris Jackson supplied 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Rattlers by the Pirates.

Isaiah Harper scored 14 points, and Saquevian Williams added 11 points for Mojave, which had 16 steals.

Cameron Reese scored seven points to lead Moapa Valley (16-11).