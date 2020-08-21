Coronado guard Frankie Collins commits to Michigan

Frankie Collins, a four-star recruit ranked No. 69 nationally for the class of 2021 by Rivals.com, committed to play for basketball for Michigan on Wednesday night.

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) moves the ball around Desert Pines' Dayshawn Wiley (2) during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) dunks against Desert Pines during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) runs with the ball while being guarded by Bishop Manogue's Cort Ballinger (20) during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball semifinal game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) pushes back Bishop Manogue's Cort Ballinger (20) as Clark's Antwon Jackson (23) looks on during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball semifinal game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) jumps up to take a shot while being guarded by Bishop Manogue's Cort Ballinger (20) during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball semifinal game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Coronado point guard Frankie Collins on Wednesday announced his verbal commitment to play basketball for Michigan.

“First and foremost, Michigan is getting a kid that loves the game,” Coronado coach Jeff Kaufman said. “He is a tireless worker who will give 100 percent if he’s playing in a game, pickup, outside on the blacktop, practice — wherever he is.”

Collins, a 6-foot-1-inch senior who is a four-star recruit ranked No. 69 nationally for the class of 2021 by Rivals.com, chose Michigan over a group that included Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Christian, UNLV and Southern California, among others.

Collins did not respond to requests seeking comment.

He joins a Michigan recruiting class that is ranked fifth in the nation by Rivals.com. The Wolverines also have commitments from four-star wings Kobe Bufkin and Isaiah Barnes and three-star power forward Will Tschetter.

Collins played at Clark High his freshman and sophomore seasons, helping the Chargers to the Class 4A state championship game in 2019. He transferred to AZ Prep in Chandler, Arizona, for his junior year and has returned to Las Vegas for his seniors year and will play at Coronado.

“He’s so fundamentally sound, and his athleticism just makes him better with the things he does,” Kaufman said. “He’s a great shooter, a great passer, and he’s matured to where he’s realized that when his teammates shine, he shines.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.