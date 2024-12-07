Democracy Prep downs Mater East in 3A boys title game rematch — PHOTOS
Democracy Prep claimed a home win over Mater East in a boys basketball game Friday night. Here are photos from the game.
Reigning Class 3A boys basketball state champion Democracy Prep hosted Mater East on Friday night in the two team’s first meeting since last season’s Class 3A state title game. Democracy Prep won, 67-54.
Democracy Prep (3-0, 2-0 3A Desert League) faces Brentwood School (Calif.) in a tournament Saturday. Mater East (1-1, 0-1) will play Desert Hills (Utah) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
