48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Boys Basketball

Democracy Prep downs Mater East in 3A boys title game rematch — PHOTOS

Democracy Prep forward Dion Parker (middle) glides through Mater defense during a boys basketba ...
Democracy Prep forward Dion Parker (middle) glides through Mater defense during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep guard Josiah Stroughter moves the ball down the court during a boys basketball g ...
Democracy Prep guard Josiah Stroughter moves the ball down the court during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep forward Dion Parker (34) and Mater Academy point guard Miles Williams (4) get ta ...
Democracy Prep forward Dion Parker (34) and Mater Academy point guard Miles Williams (4) get tangled up while reaching for the ball during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Democracy Prep fan makes a thumbs down gesture to a referee during a boys basketball game bet ...
A Democracy Prep fan makes a thumbs down gesture to a referee during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris points to the other side of the court to signal that it is ...
Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris points to the other side of the court to signal that it is Democracy Prep’s ball during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep guard Jamarian Taylor drives the ball during a boys basketball game between Mate ...
Democracy Prep guard Jamarian Taylor drives the ball during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mater Academy head coach Antoine Wright coaches his players from the sidelines during a boys ba ...
Mater Academy head coach Antoine Wright coaches his players from the sidelines during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young Democracy Prep fans dance during a time out at a boys basketball game between Mater East ...
Young Democracy Prep fans dance during a time out at a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris dunks the ball into the net during a boys basketball game b ...
Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris dunks the ball into the net during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris (3) fights to keep possession of the ball as Mater shooting ...
Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris (3) fights to keep possession of the ball as Mater shooting guard Kobe Robinson (12) guards him during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mater Academy head coach Antoine Wright coaches his players from the sidelines during a boys ba ...
Mater Academy head coach Antoine Wright coaches his players from the sidelines during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Democracy Prep cheerleader dances during halftime at a boys basketball game between Mater Eas ...
A Democracy Prep cheerleader dances during halftime at a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep players sit on the sidelines during a boys basketball game between Mater East an ...
Democracy Prep players sit on the sidelines during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep head coach Cory Duke coaches from the sidelines during a boys basketball game be ...
Democracy Prep head coach Cory Duke coaches from the sidelines during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Democracy Prep fan cheers as she receives a thumbs up from a Mater East fan walking by during ...
A Democracy Prep fan cheers as she receives a thumbs up from a Mater East fan walking by during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mater East fans react from the bleachers during a boys basketball game between Mater East and D ...
Mater East fans react from the bleachers during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mater East cheerleaders continue to cheer as their team is down during a boys basketball game b ...
Mater East cheerleaders continue to cheer as their team is down during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mater players cheer for their teammates on the sidelines during a boys basketball game between ...
Mater players cheer for their teammates on the sidelines during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mater Academy head coach Antoine Wright is escorted away from a referee by his coaching staff a ...
Mater Academy head coach Antoine Wright is escorted away from a referee by his coaching staff and a player during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mater shooting guard Deven Taylor (21) drives the ball as Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris ( ...
Mater shooting guard Deven Taylor (21) drives the ball as Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris (3) guards him during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep fans cheer during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep a ...
Democracy Prep fans cheer during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy prep fans dance after their team won during a boys basketball game between Mater East ...
Democracy prep fans dance after their team won during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy prep fans dance after their team won during a boys basketball game between Mater East ...
Democracy prep fans dance after their team won during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep fans cheer during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep a ...
Democracy Prep fans cheer during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep fans cheer during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep a ...
Democracy Prep fans cheer during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy prep students wave goodbye to Mater East players in the final moments during a boys b ...
Democracy prep students wave goodbye to Mater East players in the final moments during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep fans cheer in the final moments of a boys basketball game between Mater East and ...
Democracy Prep fans cheer in the final moments of a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep fans cheer in the final moments of a boys basketball game between Mater East and ...
Democracy Prep fans cheer in the final moments of a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democracy Prep fans cheer in the final moments of a boys basketball game between Mater East and ...
Democracy Prep fans cheer in the final moments of a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Democracy Prep guard Jamarian Taylor drives the ball during a boys basketball game between Mate ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Liberty's Kilolo Westerlund (4) runs the ball against Del Sol during a flag football game at Li ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Centennial junior Sanai Branch (10) attempts a three-point shot during the high school girls ba ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
SLAM Academy’s Drake Hooiman, left, tosses Liberty’s Wyatte Nicholson, right, during the hi ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
By Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 10:24 pm
 

Reigning Class 3A boys basketball state champion Democracy Prep hosted Mater East on Friday night in the two team’s first meeting since last season’s Class 3A state title game. Democracy Prep won, 67-54.

Democracy Prep (3-0, 2-0 3A Desert League) faces Brentwood School (Calif.) in a tournament Saturday. Mater East (1-1, 0-1) will play Desert Hills (Utah) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES