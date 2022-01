Desert Pines’ Evan Tatum (11) fights for control of the ball with Mohave’s Giali Chapman (2) and Jameer McNeal (5) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave’s Giali Chapman (2) drives around Desert Pines’ Jamir Stephens (0) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines’ Evan Tatum (11) shoots a layup during a boys high school basketball game against Mojave at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines’ Jamir Stephens (0) takes a breath before shooting a free throw against Mojave during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines’ Isiaac Boykin (3) and Greg Burrell (5) jump to block a shot by Mojave’s CJ Shaw (3) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shot by Desert Pines’ Jamir Stephens (0) is thwarted by Mojave’s Zakeus McDowell (1) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines’ Jamir Stephens (0) passes from the court while Mojave’s Jameer McNeal, left, Dante Hookfin, center, and CJ Shaw, right, guard during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines’ Isiaac Boykin shoots a layup during a boys high school basketball game against Mojave at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines’ Greg Burrell (5) shoots against Mojave’s Jameer McNeal (5) and CJ Shaw (3) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave’s Giali Chapman dribbles around Desert Pines’ Jamir Stephens (0) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines hosted Mojave in a boys basketball game Wednesday night. Desert Pines won 60-55.

Desert Pines will play at Pacifica (California) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Mojave will host Centennial at 7:30 p.m. Friday.