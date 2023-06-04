97°F
Boys Basketball

Durango boys basketball star commits to Mountain West school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2023 - 4:47 pm
 
Durango’s Taj Degourville (24) looks to shoot against Liberty’s Tyus Thomas (0) d ...
Durango’s Taj Degourville (24) looks to shoot against Liberty’s Tyus Thomas (0) during the first half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango junior Taj Degourville announced his college commitment to San Diego State Sunday on his social media accounts.

https://twitter.com/_degourville_/status/1665448256573411328/photo/1

Degourville, a three-star Class of 2024 prospect by 247Sports, chose the Aztecs over UNLV, Southern California, Iowa and Oklahoma. He also had offers from Virginia Commonwealth, Loyola Marymount and Harvard, who were in his top eight list.

Degourville helped lead Durango to a 21-6 record and the Class 5A state championship in February. Listed at 6-foot, 4-inches, Degourville is the No. 144- ranked Class of 2024 recruit by 247Sports.

San Diego State in April reached the Final Four for the first time in program history before losing to UConn 76-59 in the national championship game. The Aztecs finished 32-7 and won the Mountain West regular season and tournament championships.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

