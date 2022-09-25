91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Boys Basketball

Ex-Coronado basketball standout in intensive care after stroke

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2022 - 4:58 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Former Coronado basketball standout Felix Reeves is in intensive care after suffering a stroke Saturday night, according to College of Southern Nevada basketball coach Russ Beck.

Reeves was set to play at College of Southern Nevada this season.

The stroke was caused by a blood clot that was removed via surgery Saturday, Beck said.

“The next few days are critical as they wait for him to respond and as the doctors search for the cause of the clot and how much damage, if any, was caused by the blockage,” Beck said in a text message.

Reeves also played basketball at Desert Oasis before transferring to conclude his prep career in 2019-20 with the Cougars. The 6-foot-5-inch sophomore wing was courted by low and mid-major Division I programs, but attended a fifth-year preparatory school and played last season at Cypress College in Cypress, California.

“Felix is a phenomenal young man, a bright light and he is in need of all the prayers and faith we can offer,” Beck said.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
High school races clear up after top teams assert dominance
High school races clear up after top teams assert dominance
2
Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
3
Ex-Coronado basketball standout in intensive care after stroke
Ex-Coronado basketball standout in intensive care after stroke
4
Gorman shows strength, routs Arbor View in league opener — PHOTOS
Gorman shows strength, routs Arbor View in league opener — PHOTOS
5
Liberty strikes on 1st play, buries Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
Liberty strikes on 1st play, buries Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST