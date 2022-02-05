Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Bishop Gorman’s John Mobley jr. (3) goes for the hoop as Durango high’s Shane Thomas (3) and Tylen Riley (10) defend during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Durango High School Friday, Feb 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bishop won 66-57. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Friday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 68-56 win over Centennial.

Mason Brown, Durango — The freshman scored 19 points in a 66-57 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Gregory Burrell, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in a 68-56 win over Centennial.

Mahari Chapman, Chaparral — The senior scored 27 points in an 83-67 win over Del Sol.

Giovanni Durst, Del Sol — The junior scored 26 points in an 83-67 loss to Chaparral.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 18 points in a 76-61 loss to Rancho.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior scored 26 points in a 76-63 loss to Mojave

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 25 points in an 80-25 win over Doral Academy.

Josef Major, Cheyenne — The junior scored 19 points in a 60-53 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 66-57 win over Durango.

Jake Price, Clark — The senior scored 26 points in a 71-56 loss to Arbor View.

Tylen Riley, Durnago — The junior scored 20 points in a 66-57 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Karson Roberts, Bonanza — The junior scored 22 points in a 67-62 win over Valley.

Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior had 13 points and 14 rebounds in an 83-67 win over Del Sol.

C.J. Shaw, Mojave — The freshman had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 76-63 win over Silverado.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View — The freshman scored 20 points in a 71-56 win over Clark.

Donte Turner, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 15 points in a 60-53 loss to Cheyenne.

Neko Valdez, Indian Springs — The senior scored 22 points in a 62-40 loss to Sandy Valley.

Rocky Van Blaricom, Sandy Valley — The senior scored 30 points in a 62-40 win over Indian Springs.

R’Zha Whittle, Rancho — The sophomore scored 29 points in a 76-61 win over Chaparral.

Kevan Wilkins, Valley — The freshman scored 32 points in a 67-62 loss to Bonanza.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior scored 16 points in a 66-57 win over Durango.

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 23 points in a 50-43 loss to Lincoln County.

Abby Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 20 points in a 50-43 win over Calvary Chapel.

Katy Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 17 points in a 50-43 win over Calvary Chapel.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 16 points in a 50-31 win over Foothill.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Arbor View 71, Clark 56

Bishop Gorman 66, Durango 57

Bonanza 67, Valley 62

Chaparral 83, Del Sol 67

Cheyenne 60, Cimarron-Memorial 53

Coral Academy 67, Pinecrest Cadence 42

Desert Pines 68, Centennial 56

Foothill 63, Faith Lutheran 53

Las Vegas 80, Doral Academy 25

Legacy 86, Shadow Ridge 75

Liberty 77, Palo Verde 37

Lincoln County 87, Calvary Chapel 72

Moapa Valley 76, Equipo Academy 48

Mojave 76, Silverado 63

Rancho 76, Eldorado 61

Sandy Valley 62, Indian Springs 40

Sky Pointe 72, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 53

Somerset Losee 65, Virgin Valley 58

Girls

Faith Lutheran 50, Foothill 31

Indian Springs 29, Sandy Valley 24

Lincoln County 50, Calvary Chapel 43

Needles 54, Democracy Prep 42

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.