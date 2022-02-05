Friday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 68-56 win over Centennial.
Mason Brown, Durango — The freshman scored 19 points in a 66-57 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Gregory Burrell, Desert Pines — The sophomore had 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in a 68-56 win over Centennial.
Mahari Chapman, Chaparral — The senior scored 27 points in an 83-67 win over Del Sol.
Giovanni Durst, Del Sol — The junior scored 26 points in an 83-67 loss to Chaparral.
Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 18 points in a 76-61 loss to Rancho.
Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior scored 26 points in a 76-63 loss to Mojave
Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 25 points in an 80-25 win over Doral Academy.
Josef Major, Cheyenne — The junior scored 19 points in a 60-53 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
John Mobley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 66-57 win over Durango.
Jake Price, Clark — The senior scored 26 points in a 71-56 loss to Arbor View.
Tylen Riley, Durnago — The junior scored 20 points in a 66-57 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Karson Roberts, Bonanza — The junior scored 22 points in a 67-62 win over Valley.
Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior had 13 points and 14 rebounds in an 83-67 win over Del Sol.
C.J. Shaw, Mojave — The freshman had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 76-63 win over Silverado.
Brian Townsend, Arbor View — The freshman scored 20 points in a 71-56 win over Clark.
Donte Turner, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 15 points in a 60-53 loss to Cheyenne.
Neko Valdez, Indian Springs — The senior scored 22 points in a 62-40 loss to Sandy Valley.
Rocky Van Blaricom, Sandy Valley — The senior scored 30 points in a 62-40 win over Indian Springs.
R’Zha Whittle, Rancho — The sophomore scored 29 points in a 76-61 win over Chaparral.
Kevan Wilkins, Valley — The freshman scored 32 points in a 67-62 loss to Bonanza.
Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior scored 16 points in a 66-57 win over Durango.
Girls
Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 23 points in a 50-43 loss to Lincoln County.
Abby Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 20 points in a 50-43 win over Calvary Chapel.
Katy Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 17 points in a 50-43 win over Calvary Chapel.
Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 16 points in a 50-31 win over Foothill.
Friday’s scores
Boys
Arbor View 71, Clark 56
Bishop Gorman 66, Durango 57
Bonanza 67, Valley 62
Chaparral 83, Del Sol 67
Cheyenne 60, Cimarron-Memorial 53
Coral Academy 67, Pinecrest Cadence 42
Desert Pines 68, Centennial 56
Foothill 63, Faith Lutheran 53
Las Vegas 80, Doral Academy 25
Legacy 86, Shadow Ridge 75
Liberty 77, Palo Verde 37
Lincoln County 87, Calvary Chapel 72
Moapa Valley 76, Equipo Academy 48
Mojave 76, Silverado 63
Rancho 76, Eldorado 61
Sandy Valley 62, Indian Springs 40
Sky Pointe 72, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 53
Somerset Losee 65, Virgin Valley 58
Girls
Faith Lutheran 50, Foothill 31
Indian Springs 29, Sandy Valley 24
Lincoln County 50, Calvary Chapel 43
Needles 54, Democracy Prep 42
