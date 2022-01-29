Friday’s high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.
Friday’s best high school basketball performances:
Girls
Lili Arnold, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored 17 points in a 65-27 win over Legacy.
Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored 15 points in a 56-43 win over Desert Oasis.
Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 30 points in a 56-43 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 18 points in a 63-23 win over Canyon Springs.
Jamelia Coleman, Clark — The senior had 15 points and six assists in a 71-8 win over Doral Academy.
Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 24 points in a 65-27 win over Legacy.
Aliyah Gantz, Arbor View — The sophomore scored 20 points in a 74-26 win over Sierra Vista.
Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior has 18 points and six assists in a 56-43 win over Desert Oasis.
Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior scored 16 points in a 74-26 win over Sierra Vista.
Tiarria Hill-Brown, Clark — The senior had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 71-8 win over Doral Academy.
Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior scored 21 points in a 37-35 win over Basic.
Gabriella Perelli, Palo Verde — The senior scored 15 points in a 43-19 win over Western.
A’marie Regala, Las Vegas — The senior scored 15 points in a 61-18 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 16 points and 10 steals in a 37-35 win over Basic.
Natalie Vargas, Eldorado — The freshman scored 15 points in a 36-35 loss to Tech.
Friday’s scores
Boys
Beaver Dam 45, Sandy Valley 43
Durango 58, Etiwanda (Calif.) 44
GV Christian 50, Mountain View 24
Girls
Arbor View 67, Sierra Vista 26
Beaver Dam 38, Sandy Valley 17
Bishop Gorman 56, Desert Oasis 43
Boulder City 47, SLAM Nevada 34
Clark 71, Doral Academy 8
Desert Pines 48, Durango 39
Faith Lutheran 65, Legacy 27
Green Valley 38, Foothill 31
Las Vegas 61, Sunrise Mountain 18
Moapa Valley 48, Somerset Losee 31
Pahrump Valley 57, Pinecrest Cadence 9
Palo Verde 43, Western 19
Shadow Ridge 63, Canyon Springs 23
Silverado 37, Basic 35
Tech 36, Eldorado 35
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.