Friday’s high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Friday’s best high school basketball performances:

Girls

Lili Arnold, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored 17 points in a 65-27 win over Legacy.

Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored 15 points in a 56-43 win over Desert Oasis.

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 30 points in a 56-43 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 18 points in a 63-23 win over Canyon Springs.

Jamelia Coleman, Clark — The senior had 15 points and six assists in a 71-8 win over Doral Academy.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 24 points in a 65-27 win over Legacy.

Aliyah Gantz, Arbor View — The sophomore scored 20 points in a 74-26 win over Sierra Vista.

Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior has 18 points and six assists in a 56-43 win over Desert Oasis.

Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior scored 16 points in a 74-26 win over Sierra Vista.

Tiarria Hill-Brown, Clark — The senior had 15 points and seven rebounds in a 71-8 win over Doral Academy.

Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior scored 21 points in a 37-35 win over Basic.

Gabriella Perelli, Palo Verde — The senior scored 15 points in a 43-19 win over Western.

A’marie Regala, Las Vegas — The senior scored 15 points in a 61-18 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 16 points and 10 steals in a 37-35 win over Basic.

Natalie Vargas, Eldorado — The freshman scored 15 points in a 36-35 loss to Tech.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Beaver Dam 45, Sandy Valley 43

Durango 58, Etiwanda (Calif.) 44

GV Christian 50, Mountain View 24

Girls

Arbor View 67, Sierra Vista 26

Beaver Dam 38, Sandy Valley 17

Bishop Gorman 56, Desert Oasis 43

Boulder City 47, SLAM Nevada 34

Clark 71, Doral Academy 8

Desert Pines 48, Durango 39

Faith Lutheran 65, Legacy 27

Green Valley 38, Foothill 31

Las Vegas 61, Sunrise Mountain 18

Moapa Valley 48, Somerset Losee 31

Pahrump Valley 57, Pinecrest Cadence 9

Palo Verde 43, Western 19

Shadow Ridge 63, Canyon Springs 23

Silverado 37, Basic 35

Tech 36, Eldorado 35

