Monday’s best high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

(Thinkstock)

Preps today

Monday’s best high school performances:

Boys basketball

Andre Cade, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore scored 21 points in a 62-50 win over Sky Pointe.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 28 points in a 74-58 loss to Valley.

Giovanni Durst, Del Sol — The junior scored 27 points in a 69-52 loss to Boulder City.

Elijah Flowers, Valley — The sophomore scored 21 points in a 74-58 win over Eldorado.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior scored 30 points in an 87-66 win over Faith Lutheran.

Austin Heiselbetz, Moapa — The senior scored 22 points in a 71-59 win over Coral Academy.

Tavi Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 36 points in a 62-53 win over Palo Verde.

Kollin Ngo, Silverado — The junior scored 21 points in an 87-66 win over Faith Lutheran.

Girls basketball

Lili Arnold, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored 21 points in a 54-42 win over Silverado.

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 25 points in a 66-45 win over Las Vegas.

A’Kaiya Lidge, Sunrise Mountain — The sophomore scored 34 points in a 59-48 win over Canyon Springs.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The sophomore scored 22 points in a 66-45 loss to Desert Oasis.

Monday’s scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 69, Del Sol 52

Foothill 71, Chaparral 35

Las Vegas 62, Palo Verde 53

Moapa Valley 71, Coral Academy 59

Pinecrest Cadence 41, Equipo Academy 24

Rancho 66, Legacy 62

Silverado 87, Faith Lutheran 66

SLAM Nevada 62, Sky Pointe 50

Somerset Losee 69, Pahrump Valley 22

Tech 55, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 34

Valley 74, Eldorado 58

Girls basketball

Desert Oasis 66, Las Vegas 45

Faith Lutheran 54, Silverado 42

Legacy 34, Rancho 31

Sunrise Mountain 59, Canyon Springs 48

Tech 52, Del Sol 27

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.