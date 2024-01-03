Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Nick Jefferson

Bishop Gorman guard Nick Jefferson scored 18 points in a 61-42 win over Mountain View (Idaho) on Dec. 27 to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson (10) reacts after a play against Coronado during the second half of a Big City Showdown boy's basketball game against Bishop Gorman at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nick Jefferson was one of two returning players from last season for the Bishop Gorman boys basketball team. Early on, the junior guard has played a vital role in helping the Gaels jump to an 11-2 record entering Tuesday.

Jefferson opened the Desert Holiday Classic with 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 61-42 win over Mountain View (Idaho) on Dec. 27 in Rancho Mirage, California. He averaged 14 points and eight points in the next three games as the Gaels won the Jersey Mike’s Division championship Saturday.

Jefferson was named the tournament’s MVP. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“I was just making sure to trust my teammates,” Jefferson said. “I scored when I needed to, but I love sharing the ball with my team and getting assists.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: How are you embracing your added role on the team this season?

Jefferson: It has been great so far. I’ve taken over the leadership role along with Ryder (Elisaldez). I’m looking forward to continuing it into January and February.

NP: Who’s an NBA player you look up to and model your game after?

Jefferson: Russell Westbrook. He does a lot of different things. Triple-doubles are always my goal, but I need to keep rebounding.

NP: You have Division I offers from Southern Utah and Texas-San Antonio. How has the recruiting process been?

Jefferson: It has been picking up as of late. I’ve been hearing from a lot of different coaches from different areas.

NP: Since it’s a new year, do you have any resolutions?

Jefferson: It’s just to keep helping to lead the team and get some more momentum with league play and heading into the playoffs.

