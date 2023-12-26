Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Zak Abdalla

Foothill junior guard Zak Abdalla scored 23 points in a 68-53 win over Mater East on Thursday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Foothill’s Zak Abdalla (11) rushes the ball past Arbor View’s Jalen Dickel (3) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Zak Abdalla established himself as one of the top scorers in Southern Nevada last season. The Falcons’ junior guard picked up where he left off to begin the new season.

Abdalla scored 23 points to lead the Falcons to a 68-53 win over Mater East on Thursday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“The game against Mater East was a tough game for us from the start. They’re a really good team and gave us some problems,” Abdalla said. “But the whole game we were taking it quarter by quarter trying to win each one, and that was really the difference-maker for me and the team.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a player you try to model your game after?

Abdalla: “I most model my game after (New York Knicks point guard) Jalen Brunson. He’s tough, and I think watching and studying him will benefit my game a lot.”

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Abdalla: “I got a lot of different stuff on it. My music taste is all over the place with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, Bad Bunny, Baby Smoove, 42 Dugg, Clairo, Ray Charles, Billy Joel and a lot of other artists.”

NP: Do you have any game-day superstitions?

Abdalla: “I wear double socks. I always have to wear double socks when I’m on the court.”

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

Abdalla: “Probably soccer. My dad and uncle played and coached soccer ever since they were little kids, and I played until about seventh grade.”

NP: Since it’s the holidays, do you have any Christmas traditions?

Abdalla: “Every Christmas Eve we go to Christmas Mass, then come back home, and my grandparents and parents have a big Christmas party every year with friends and family.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.