Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Rahjon Chambers

Legacy guard Rahjon Chambers scored 25 points in the Longhorns’ win against Eldorado on Friday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Legacy boys basketball senior point guard Rahjon Chambers said hard work is paying off for him and his teammates.

The Longhorns are 21-7 and Chambers’ play has his team in position to make a playoff run.

Chambers scored 25 points in a 69-32 win over Eldorado on Friday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“Ultimately for (the Eldorado) game, it was just finding the open man for me,” Chambers said. “And then my opportunities came too, and I just executed on it.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an NBA player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Chambers: I try to model my game after Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving. Those are my two favorite players to watch, especially at the guard position.

NP: Do you have any game day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Chambers: Yes, before every game I give my mother a special handshake. It’s like my good luck charm. And before every game, I just listen to music to try and stay locked in.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Chambers: I listen mainly to rap and artists like OT7 Quanny, BabyTron and stuff like that.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame or postgame celebratory meal?

Chambers: For pregame, I usually eat something light, just like a little snack like a honey bun or an apple. That’s really it.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball what sport would you be playing?

Chambers: If I wasn’t playing basketball, I would be playing football. That was one of my early loves for sports and that’s the first sport I ever played, so I’d like to play football.

