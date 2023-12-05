Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s CJ Shaw

Mojave guard CJ Shaw is one of the best scorers in Las Vegas, and he put that on display this week to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball against Las Vegas during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) goes up for a shot against Silverado's Jake Wohl (32) during the class 4A boys high school basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave junior guard CJ Shaw has established himself as one of the top scorers in Las Vegas his first two seasons playing high school basketball.

Shaw’s skills were on display again as he helped his team to an early-season tournament championship.

Shaw scored 45 points in Mojave’s 94-73 win over Shadow Ridge in the semifinals of the Legacy Tip-Off Classic on Saturday. Mojave defeated Centennial later that day to win the tournament championship.

Shaw was named the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“My teammates were getting me open and I was finding my shot,” Shaw said.

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a player you try to model your game after?

Shaw: “Paul George. He’s an all-around player and can do everything. Shooting, defense, his IQ, I try to model it after him.”

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your basketball career this far?

Shaw: “It was winning the (4A state title) back-to-back (in 2022 and 2023). Knowing that not a lot of people have done that and I’m one of those people means a lot.”

NP: What’s a sport you would play if you weren’t playing basketball?

Shaw: “Football. I’ve played it before and I’d probably play wide receiver if I was playing now.”

NP: What are other goals you have for this season?

Shaw: “My defense and my mid-range game, I want to show that more. And I want to get (Nevada) Gatorade Player of the Year.”

NP: You have offers from UNLV, Utah Tech, Southern Utah and San Diego. What’s the recruiting process been like?

Shaw: “It’s been coaches checking in here in there so far. It’s been going good so far. It’s nice to know that they see me.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.