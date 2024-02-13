60°F
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Sierra Vista’s Khamari Taylor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 12:23 pm
 
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) drives toward the hoop against Clark guard Brenden Banks- ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) drives toward the hoop against Clark guard Brenden Banks-Speed (1) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) steals the ball from Clark's Sir Montgomery (2) during th ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) steals the ball from Clark's Sir Montgomery (2) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward James Joshua (22) and ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge forward James Joshua (22) and forward Joseph Martins (21) during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul on Shadow Rid ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul on Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after an offensive foul was called on Shadow R ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) celebrates after an offensive foul was called on Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A first round playoff high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Clark forward Werrason Bakindo (24) during ...
Sierra Vista guard Khamari Taylor (3) shoots against Clark forward Werrason Bakindo (24) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sierra Vista boys basketball senior guard Khamari Taylor said Friday’s playoff game had a fitting atmosphere for a postseason contest.

Taylor delivered on that stage to help keep his team’s season alive.

He scored 34 points to lead Sierra Vista to a 76-67 home win against Shadow Ridge in the first round of the Class 4A Southern Region playoffs. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“I was excited because we won. We get to move on,” Taylor said. “Vista hasn’t won a playoff game in a couple of years so it just felt good that we get to go to the second round and we won at home.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: For people who haven’t seen you, how would you describe the way you play?

Taylor: I feel like I’m an aggressive defender. I love playing defense and not a lot of people would like to play defense. I think getting a steal and scoring off the steal is the best way to score.

NP: Who’s a basketball player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Taylor: Jayson Tatum. I like the way he pulls up and the way he moves on the floor. I feel like I do a lot of stuff and mimic a lot of the basketball stuff he does on the court.

NP: Do you have any game-day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Taylor: On game day, I go to sleep with my game-day shorts on. Before the game, I’m always listening to some type of music. It just depends on how I feel, but I usually listen to rap or soothing music.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you play?

Taylor: Football. It’s super fun. I played football before basketball, that was my first sport. I used to play running back and wide receiver.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X

