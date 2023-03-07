Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Somerset-Losee’s Antwan Jones

Somerset-Losee sophomore guard Antwan Jones scored 18 points to lead the Lions to a 59-52 win over Elko to claim the Class 3A state title on Feb. 25.

Somerset-Losee sophomore guard Antwan Jones is the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week. (Photo Courtesy of Mahlia Johnson/Somerset-Losee)

Somerset-Losee sophomore guard Antwan Jones said the state tournament last month in Reno was his first true road game in his high school basketball career.

Fans from Northern schools filled Lawlor Events Center and gave Elko a home-court advantage in the 3A state title game.

Despite the elements, Jones delivered to give the Lions their first state title. He scored 18 points to lead Somerset-Losee to a 59-52 win to claim the Class 3A state title on Feb. 25. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“I was filled with joy. We worked so hard to get here, to get to the state tournament this year,” Jones said. “Last year they came and lost, so it was like a revenge tour. We came back and beat everybody, and we won a state championship.”

Jones scored five quick points to get the Lions going in the state title game. Somerset-Losee coach Darrius Banks said Jones set the tone early, which helped his teammates settle in during a high-intensity game.

“He made it easier for his teammates,” Banks said. “When they saw that he wasn’t nervous, it was easier for them to settle down and play well.”

To advance the Lions to the state title game, Jones made an assist on the game-winning basket to teammate KeSean White, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win a state semifinal game 50-49 over Fernley.

“We just played our same game, kept doing what we do best to overcome it,” Jones said.

The Lions graduate one senior off this year’s team. Jones said he is looking forward to the growth he and his teammates will make in the offseason as they begin to defend their title.

“Just keep working hard,” Jones said. “We’re going to improve as a team, so we’ll be back next year.”

