60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Somerset-Losee’s Antwan Jones

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 3:49 pm
 
Somerset-Losee sophomore guard Antwan Jones is the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week. (Phot ...
Somerset-Losee sophomore guard Antwan Jones is the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week. (Photo Courtesy of Mahlia Johnson/Somerset-Losee)

Somerset-Losee sophomore guard Antwan Jones said the state tournament last month in Reno was his first true road game in his high school basketball career.

Fans from Northern schools filled Lawlor Events Center and gave Elko a home-court advantage in the 3A state title game.

Despite the elements, Jones delivered to give the Lions their first state title. He scored 18 points to lead Somerset-Losee to a 59-52 win to claim the Class 3A state title on Feb. 25. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“I was filled with joy. We worked so hard to get here, to get to the state tournament this year,” Jones said. “Last year they came and lost, so it was like a revenge tour. We came back and beat everybody, and we won a state championship.”

Jones scored five quick points to get the Lions going in the state title game. Somerset-Losee coach Darrius Banks said Jones set the tone early, which helped his teammates settle in during a high-intensity game.

“He made it easier for his teammates,” Banks said. “When they saw that he wasn’t nervous, it was easier for them to settle down and play well.”

To advance the Lions to the state title game, Jones made an assist on the game-winning basket to teammate KeSean White, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win a state semifinal game 50-49 over Fernley.

“We just played our same game, kept doing what we do best to overcome it,” Jones said.

The Lions graduate one senior off this year’s team. Jones said he is looking forward to the growth he and his teammates will make in the offseason as they begin to defend their title.

“Just keep working hard,” Jones said. “We’re going to improve as a team, so we’ll be back next year.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Basic defeats Faith Lutheran in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Basic defeats Faith Lutheran in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS
2
Baseball preview: Basic, Gorman enter as favorites for 5A title
Baseball preview: Basic, Gorman enter as favorites for 5A title
3
Nevada high school football realignment finally approved
Nevada high school football realignment finally approved
4
Parents vs. coaches: Baseball coaches ousted amid controversies at 2 schools
Parents vs. coaches: Baseball coaches ousted amid controversies at 2 schools
5
Softball preview: Green Valley looks to repeat with new coach
Softball preview: Green Valley looks to repeat with new coach
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s C.J. Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s C.J. Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Taj Degourville
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Taj Degourville
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Valley’s Nakalayah Fabello
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Valley’s Nakalayah Fabello
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Layla Faught
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Layla Faught
Mojave boys fight off Silverado, win 2nd straight 4A title — PHOTOS
Mojave boys fight off Silverado, win 2nd straight 4A title — PHOTOS
Durango boys fend off Coronado in double overtime
Durango boys fend off Coronado in double overtime