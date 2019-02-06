Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Feb. 6
Here are the latest Nevada Preps boys basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|20-4
|1
|2. Clark
|21-3
|2
|3. Desert Pines
|19-6
|4
|4. Coronado
|15-6
|3
|5. Foothill
|17-8
|6
|6. Faith Lutheran
|17-7
|7
|7. Arbor View
|20-6
|5
|8. Liberty
|12-10
|8
|9. Legacy
|16-9
|—
|10. Centennial
|15-9
|9
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|19-5
|1
|2. Boulder City
|20-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|17-7
|3
|4. Chaparral
|13-6
|4
|5. Moapa Valley
|14-8
|5