Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Jan. 30
Here are the latest Nevada Preps boys basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|18-4
|1
|2. Clark
|18-3
|2
|3. Coronado
|14-5
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|17-6
|4
|5. Arbor View
|19-5
|5
|6. Foothill
|15-7
|7
|7. Faith Lutheran
|15-7
|8
|8. Liberty
|10-10
|9
|9. Centennial
|14-8
|10
|10. Canyon Springs
|14-5
|6
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|16-5
|1
|2. Boulder City
|18-3
|2
|3. Mojave
|15-7
|3
|4. Chaparral
|10-6
|5
|5. Moapa Valley
|13-8
|4