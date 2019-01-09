Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Jan. 9
Here are the latest boys basketball rankings.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|11-3
|1
|2. Clark
|14-0
|2
|3. Coronado
|8-3
|3
|4. Canyon Springs
|9-2
|4
|5. Faith Lutheran
|10-5
|5
|6. Desert Pines
|10-6
|6
|7. Foothill
|9-5
|—
|8. Arbor View
|13-4
|9
|9. Centennial
|9-5
|8
|10. Liberty
|4-7
|7
|— —
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Democracy Prep
|8-4
|1
|2. Boulder City
|11-3
|3
|3. Mojave
|9-6
|4
|4. Del Sol
|9-7
|2
|5. Moapa Valley
|9-6
|—