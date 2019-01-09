89°F
Boys Basketball

Nevada Preps Boys Basketball Rankings — Jan. 9

January 9, 2019 - 3:41 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 11-3 1
2. Clark 14-0 2
3. Coronado 8-3 3
4. Canyon Springs 9-2 4
5. Faith Lutheran 10-5 5
6. Desert Pines 10-6 6
7. Foothill 9-5
8. Arbor View 13-4 9
9. Centennial 9-5 8
10. Liberty 4-7 7
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 8-4 1
2. Boulder City 11-3 3
3. Mojave 9-6 4
4. Del Sol 9-7 2
5. Moapa Valley 9-6
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Knicks' Anthony Swift (5), left, looks to make a play under pressure from U.T.U. Gori ...
Desert Pines junior Anthony Swift turns potential into production
By / RJ

Swift sat out the high school season after transferring from Durango to Desert Pines, but returned to competitive basketball during the club season with the Las Vegas Knicks, with whom he reached the under-16 championship game Sunday in the Fantastic 40 at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy.

Las Vegas Knicks guard Nick Blake (23) makes a pass during his basketball game at Del Sol Ac ...
Former Durango standout Nick Blake commits to UNLV
By Sam Gordon / RJ

The former Durango High standout, a four-star recruit who played the 2018-19 prep season in Los Angeles, is the first player in the 2020 class to commit to the Rebels.

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Cole Anthony (50) drives past Isaiah Stewart (33) in the first half during the Jordan Brand ...
Prep star Cole Anthony dazzles in dad’s hometown
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Cole Anthony, son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony, played his penultimate high school game Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 25 points in the Jordan Brand Classic.

(Getty Images)
2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
RJ

The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.