Boys Basketball

No. 1 Sierra Vista downs Basic in 4A boys basketball — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on ...
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic guard JaMari Cottingham (11) drives the ball against Sierra Vista during a basketball gam ...
Basic guard JaMari Cottingham (11) drives the ball against Sierra Vista during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) drives the ball against Sierra Vista during a basketball game a ...
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) drives the ball against Sierra Vista during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) brings the ball up court during a basketball game at Basic Ac ...
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) brings the ball up court during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) brings the ball up court against Sierra Vista during a basketba ...
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) brings the ball up court against Sierra Vista during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista forward Colton Knoll (10) throws a pass in front of Basic guard Kelani Stafford (1 ...
Sierra Vista forward Colton Knoll (10) throws a pass in front of Basic guard Kelani Stafford (10) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on ...
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic guard JaMari Cottingham (11) lays up the ball in front of Sierra Vista forward Colton Kno ...
Basic guard JaMari Cottingham (11) lays up the ball in front of Sierra Vista forward Colton Knoll (10) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Basic defens ...
Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Basic defense during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) shoots over Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) during a ba ...
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) shoots over Sierra Vista forward Darius Ruffin (20) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista guard Mark Beeten (13) lays up the ball against Basic guards Dax Salem (15) and gu ...
Sierra Vista guard Mark Beeten (13) lays up the ball against Basic guards Dax Salem (15) and guard KJ Bentz (2) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista guard Noah Brosier (5) dives for a loose ball during a basketball game at Basic Ac ...
Sierra Vista guard Noah Brosier (5) dives for a loose ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic forward Hunter McGory (35) grabs the rebound between Sierra Vista guard Jayvion Wall (3) ...
Basic forward Hunter McGory (35) grabs the rebound between Sierra Vista guard Jayvion Wall (3) and forward Colton Knoll (10) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic Jeron Hampton (34) drives to the basket past Sierra Vista Anliante Smith (23) during a ba ...
Basic Jeron Hampton (34) drives to the basket past Sierra Vista Anliante Smith (23) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista guard Noah Brosier dunks the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Mon ...
Sierra Vista guard Noah Brosier dunks the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) drives to the basket against Sierra Vista forward Colton Knoll ...
Basic guard Kenny Williams (21) drives to the basket against Sierra Vista forward Colton Knoll (10) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) drives to the ball under pressure from Basic guard Kelani Sta ...
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) drives to the ball under pressure from Basic guard Kelani Stafford (10) during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
January 20, 2025 - 6:39 pm
 

Jevon Yapi scored 20 points to lead Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 79-48 road win at Basic on Monday.

Colton Knoll added 17 points for the Mountain Lions (15-3).

Sierra Vista next hosts Losee at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Basic (9-9) plays at Faith Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

