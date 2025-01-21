No. 1 Sierra Vista downs Basic in 4A boys basketball — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team, the defending Class 4A state champions, claimed a road win at Basic on Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Jevon Yapi scored 20 points to lead Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, to a 79-48 road win at Basic on Monday.
Colton Knoll added 17 points for the Mountain Lions (15-3).
Sierra Vista next hosts Losee at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Basic (9-9) plays at Faith Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
