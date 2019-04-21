Prep star Cole Anthony dazzles in dad’s hometown

Cole Anthony, son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony, played his penultimate high school game Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 25 points in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Cole Anthony (50) drives past Isaiah Stewart (33) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Isaiah Stewart (33) grabs a rebound in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Rocket Watts (1) slices to the rim past Samuell Williamson (10) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Tyrese Maxey (3) drives baseline past Armando Bacot Jr. (5) in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Cole Anthony (50) slices to the rim past Cassius Stanley (4) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman coach Grant Rice calls out a play in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Jaden McDaniels (5) shoots a jump shot in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Romeo Weems (32) drives past Jaden McDaniels (5) and Cassius Stanley (4) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Cassius Stanley (4) grabs a rebound in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Alonzo Gaffney (11) drives past Isaiah Stewart (33) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Armando Bacot Jr. shoots over Isaiah Stewart (33) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman coach Grant Rice, right, calls out a play in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

C.J. Walker (14) dunks over Samuell Williamson (10) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Cole Anthony (50) argues a call in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Armando Bacot Jr. (5) dunks in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Samuell Williamson (10) shoots a corner three in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Isaiah Stewart (33) dunks in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Kahlil Whitney (2) drives over Armando Bacot Jr. (5) in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Alonzo Gaffney (11) goes up for a dunk in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Keion Brooks (12) fights for a loose ball with Armando Bacot Jr. (5) in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Cole Anthony (50) slices to the rim past Tyrese Maxey (3) in the first half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Keion Brooks (12) drives baseline past Romeo Weems (32) in the second half during the Jordan Brand Classic All-American game on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Oak Hill Academy senior Cole Anthony knows all about the glory days in Las Vegas. About UNLV’s 1990 national championship basketball team.

About a certain point guard who starred in these parts.

“I heard (the Rebels) were all right,” Anthony said with a smile. “The homie, Greg, was cool. He was all right. Played a little defense.”

Anthony, the nation’s top point guard prospect and son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony, played his penultimate high school game Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, logging 25 points, six assists and six rebounds for the Away Team in a 132-125 loss to the Home Team in the Jordan Brand Classic.

The 6-foot-3-inch Anthony has one final all-star game — the Iverson Roundball Classic — this week in Soudertown, Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania isn’t exactly Las Vegas, where his father starred at Rancho High and then for the Rebels from 1988 to 1991 before playing 12 years in the NBA.

The elder Anthony wasn’t at Saturday’s game and was unavailable for comment, but his son had plenty to say about playing again in his dad’s hometown.

“It’s awesome to be back. It’s a shame he couldn’t come out to support me. He left me here for dead by myself,” a grinning Anthony said after earning the Away Team’s MVP honors. “I come back out here a lot, and I enjoy it out here. It’s hot, too. I like that.”

Like most high profile youth basketball players, Anthony used to travel at the end of every summer to Las Vegas for tournaments with his club basketball teams. He played his first three years of high school basketball at Archbishop Molloy in Queens, New York, where he blossomed into a crafty, explosive scorer with playmaking ability.

And one of the top two prospects in the senior class.

“As athletic as he is, one of his strengths is that he doesn’t just use his athleticism. He plays slow sometimes,” said Bishop Gorman and Home Team coach Grant Rice. “That’s a special (player). A lot of guys have to go fast or slow, but he can do both.”

All the traditional college powerhouses offered scholarships to Anthony, who transferred to Oak Hill in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, for his senior season. He’s deciding among Notre Dame, Georgetown, Oregon and North Carolina, and plans to announce his decision Tuesday on ESPN.

“I’m going to bring my level of intensity. I’m going to come in and work my (tail) off,” Anthony said. “I’m going to push others to work their (tails) off as well and just try to make everyone better.”

But he’s still in high school. And on Saturday, that meant he was back in Las Vegas for one final curtain call.

“One of my last high school games, it’s awesome,” Anthony said. “This is the last time this select group of guys will ever be together all in one place. I’m just grateful that we can all be here at once.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.