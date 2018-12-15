Roundup: Anthony Hunter’s 3-pointer gives Durango win over Sierra Vista

Anthony Hunter hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to give Durango’s boys basketball team a 67-66 road win over Sierra Vista on Friday.

Hunter had 21 points, and Keshon Gilbert scored 23 for the Trailblazers. Jeremiah Beckwood and Kendrick Gilbert each added 10 points for Durango.

Antonio McCoy had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions, who outscored Durango 20-9 in the third quarter to take a 51-48 lead.

Isaiah Veal added 23 points, and Lowell Chan scored 11 for Sierra Vista.

Tech 58, Virgin Valley 56 — At Mesquite, Luis Avila scored 30 points, including the game-winning shot with 22 seconds remaining, to lead the Roadrunners past the Bulldogs.

After Avila’s field goal gave the Roadrunners a 58-56 lead, the Bulldogs had two opportunities to score but were unable to convert.

Yoel Ghebrekristos added 10 points for Tech.

Daxon Toone scored 18 points to lead Virgin Valley, and teammate Will Barnum added 14 points.

Bishop Gorman 78, Silverado 58 — At Gorman, Isaiah Cottrell scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Gaels past the Skyhawks.

Cottrell also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots for Gorman, which led only 28-26 at the half.

Will McClendon had 16 points, and Noah Taitz added 12 points for the Gaels, who got six points, 11 assists and six steals from Zaon Collins.

Martell Williams led Silverado with 25 points, and teammate Damion Byrd scored 10.

Palo Verde 60, Green Valley 50 — At Palo Verde, Caden Loerwald and Sebastian Bejaoui each scored 10 points to lead the Panthers past the Gators.

Harlan Nichols and Kade Madsen each scored nine points for Palo Verde, which led 35-23 at halftime.

Kaden Jackson scored 16 points to lead the Gators. Antoine Hines and Zachary Hammer each scored 10 points for Green Valley.

Eldorado 58, Cheyenne 53 — At Cheyenne, LeLenn Ross scored 17 points to lead the Sundevils by the Desert Shields.

Jonathan Thomas added 13 points for Eldorado.

Glenn Taylor led Cheyenne with 20 points, and teammate Damion Bonty scored 12.

Legacy 81, Las Vegas 62 — At Legacy, Shamir Chambers scored 16 points to lead the Longhorns past the Wildcats.

Andrew Garcia scored 14 points, Emmanuel Austin scored 13, and Armani Strong added 12 points for Legacy, which led 24-9 after one quarter.

Tavionte Johnson scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats. Fernando Carmona added 11 points, and Jaylin Headen scored 10 for Las Vegas.

Clark 70, Spring Valley 43 — At Clark, Jalen Hill scored 23 points to lead the Chargers in a rout of the Grizzlies.

Antwon Jackson scored 14 points, and Frankie Collins added 13 points for Clark, which led 37-20 at halftime.

A’mari James scored 12 points to lead the Grizzlies, and teammate James Webster added 11 points.

Canyon Springs 73, Rancho 52 — At Canyon Springs, Mervin Soares led all scorers with 18 points, and the Pioneers used a 24-8 third-quarter run to down the Rams.

Alexander Spaight added 15 points, and Kayvon Alexander scored 14 for Canyon Springs.

Ta’Quawn Dillon-Hodges paced Rancho with 14 points.

Mojave 79, Basic 49 — at Basic, Chris Jackson pumped in 25 points to lead the Rattlers by the Wolves.

Damon McDowell added 11 points, and Tredall Blanchard-Davis and A.J. Woods each scored 10 for Mojave.

John Board paced Basic with 12 points, and teammate Joseph Ramirez scored 11.

Liberty 82, Boulder City 59 — At Boulder City, Julian Strawther scored 28 points to lead the Patriots in a rout of the Eagles.

Jordan Bohnet added 17 points for Liberty, which led 50-30 at halftime.

Derrick Thomas scored 15 points to lead Boulder City. Karson Bailey scored 14 points, and Gavin Balistere added 10 points for the Eagles.

Shadow Ridge 69, Valley 53 — At Valley, Garin MacFarlane scored 22 points to lead the Mustangs past the Vikings.

Aiden Hurley had 11 points, and Erin Chamble scored 10 for Shadow Ridge, which led 31-24 at the half.

Andre Jones led Valley with 14 points, and Bryce Jones scored 12 for the Vikings.

Bonanza 76, Sunrise Mountain 43 — At Bonanza, Kendell Burrell scored 18 points, and the Bengals raced to a 35-12 halftime lead en route to a win over the Miners.

Kadin Warner added 14 points, and Joseph Brooks and Baylee Osborne each scored 12 for Bonanza.

Dai’Quan Sykes led Sunrise Mountain with 17 points.

Moapa Valley 52, Pahrump Valley 45 — At Pahrump, Jessup Lake scored 14 points to help the Pirates defeat the Trojans.

Derek Reese had 10 points for Moapa Valley.

Grant Odegard led Pahrump with 17 points, and teammate Chance Farnsworth scored 15.

Somerset-Losee 57, Sky Pointe 55 — At Sky Pointe, Blake Major hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to give the Lions the win over the Eagles.

Johnny Bass had 22 points, and Caevee Cruz scored 18 to lead Somerset-Losee.

Arrey Akoh had 13 points to pace Sky Pointe, and teammate Lorenzo Moore scored 10.

Del Sol 62, GV Christian 31 — At Del Sol, Tyrell Hampton, Damani Wilks and Nati Asfaw each scored 10 points as the Dragons raced past the Guardians.

LaVerk Hodges added nine points for Del Sol, which led 37-11 at the half.

Collin Killoran led GV Christian with 12 points.

Lake Mead 47, Laughlin 20 — At Laughlin, Ryan Kennedy had 13 points and four steals to help the Eagles top the Cougars.

Colson Madruga added nine points and 11 rebounds for Lake Mead.

Mountain View 45, Beaver Dam 30 — At Mountain View, Rason McLennan had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Saints past the Diamondbacks.

Nick Santana had seven points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Mountain View, which led 22-11 at halftime.

Findlay Prep 75, Rancho Solano Prep (Ariz.) 60 — At Scottsdale, Arizona, Raymond Hawkins and P.J. Fuller each scored 19 points to lead the Pilots to the win.

Taryn Todd added 16 points for Findlay Prep.