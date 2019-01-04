Roundup: Antonio McCoy’s rebounding keys Sierra Vista

Antonio McCoy pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds to help the Mountain Lions to a 77-51 win over Moapa Valley to move into the semifinals of the Vegas Invitational at Mountain View.

Moapa Valley’s Chase Hoy, left, defends Sierra Vista’s Calvin Richards on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Mountain View High School in Las Vegas. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Antonio McCoy wasn’t the leading scorer for Sierra Vista’s boys basketball team on Thursday or even the team’s top offensive option.

But it’s hard to overstate the impact he had on the game.

McCoy pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds to help the Mountain Lions to a 77-51 win over Moapa Valley to move into the semifinals of the Vegas Invitational at Mountain View.

“He had a huge game,” Sierra Vista coach Eric Markuson said. “We’re not the biggest team, so to have him rebound like that, it helps. He’s a good leaper. He’s not the tallest, but he’s a good leaper.”

The 6-foot-3-inch McCoy added 15 points and a pair of blocked shots for the Mountain Lions, who trailed 16-15 after one quarter.

Moapa Valley’s lead didn’t last long as Sierra Vista opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run keyed by three straight fastbreak buckets.

“We just turned up the pressure a little bit,” Markuson said. “We got out a little slow to start.”

Valton Mesic’s layup off a behind-the-back pass from Calvin Richards highlighted the run, and the Pirates didn’t threaten again.

“We like to try and play a little faster if we can,” Markuson said. “Like I said, we’re not the biggest, so we try and use a little bit of our speed.”

Mesic and Isaiah Veal each had 17 points to lead Sierra Vista, which plays Bonanza at 5 p.m. Friday. Veal had six rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Richards added 12 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Sierra Vista scored 26 points off 20 Moapa Valley turnovers.

Chase Hoy and Lucas Walker each had nine points for the Pirates.

Bonanza 75, Capistrano Valley Christian (Calif.) 54 — At Mountain View, Kendell Burrell poured in 44 points as the Bengals knocked off the Eagles to move into the tournament semifinals.

Burrell hit eight 3-pointers and added four assists for Bonanza. His three-point play with 2:17 to go in the first quarter gave Bonanza a 15-13 lead, and the Bengals never trailed again. Burrell keyed a 16-1 run that saw Bonanza extend its lead to 28-14 on a 3-pointer by Joseph Brooks to start the second quarter.

Brooks had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Kadin Warner grabbed seven rebounds for the Bengals.

Festus Ndumanya led Capistrano Valley with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Spring Mountain 67, Sky Pointe 63 — Josiah Johnson poured in 27 points as Spring Mountain held off Sky Pointe in the Vegas Invitational.

Robert Arcenaux added 18 points for Spring Mountain, which led 56-48 entering the fourth quarter.

Lorenzo Moore led Sky Pointe with 24 points. Danny Cox had 16 points, and Nijel Murray scored 12 for Sky Pointe.

Buckley (Calif.) 62, Pahrump Valley 40 — Shawn Wayans had 16 points to help the Griffins to the win over the Trojans in the Vegas Invitational.

Isaac Blanks added eight points and 10 rebounds for Buckley, which led 54-27 after three quarters.

Brayden Severt led Pahrump with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Grant Odegard added 10 points for the Trojans.

Sierra Lutheran 65, Mountain View 27 — At Mountain View, Zane Warkentin led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Falcons defeated the Saints in the Vegas Invitational.

Mountain View’s Zack Wood led all scorers with 16 points.

Lake Mead 45, Spring Mountain 37 — At Lake Mead, Donte Bristol had 18 points as Lake Mead beat Spring Mountain in a non-tournament game.

Colson Madruga added 15 points, and Jack Ferrence scored 12 for Lake Mead.

Johnson led Spring Mountain with 15 points, and Arecenaux scored 10.