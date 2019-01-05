Roundup: Bishop Gorman falls to nation’s top-ranked team

Isaiah Stewart, a 6-foot-9-inch center ranked as the No. 5 senior in the nation by ESPN, had 22 points and 12 rebounds as La Lumiere (Indiana) defeated Bishop Gorman 67-54 in the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Bishop Gorman’s boys basketball team gave the nation’s top-ranked squad a scare on Friday.

But the Gaels turned out to be no match for La Lumiere (Indiana) and star Isaiah Stewart.

Stewart, a 6-foot-9-inch center ranked as the No. 5 senior in the nation by ESPN, had 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers defeated Gorman 67-54 in the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Gorman rallied to within four points after a pair of free throws by Isaiah Cottrell cut the La Lumiere lead to 48-44 with 6:32 to play. But Stewart had four points to key an 11-2 run, and Gorman didn’t threaten again.

Keion Brooks added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who are ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today and improved to 15-0.

Will McClendon had 17 points and hit four 3-pointers to pace Gorman (10-2). The Gaels trailed 35-21 at the half, but McClendon and Noah Taitz each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Gorman rally.

Taitz had nine of his 15 points in the third quarter for the Gaels, who cut the lead to 48-40 at the end of the third quarter. But Gorman, which made 6 of 11 shots in the third quarter, cooled off in the final eight minutes, making 4 of 17 shots (24 percent).

Gorman was 19-for-61 from the field (31.1 percent) for the game.

McEachern (Ga.) 60, Findlay Prep 53 — At Wheeling, West Virginia, Isaac Okoro had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Indians defeated the Pilots in the Cancer Research Classic.

Sharife Cooper added 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for McEachern, ranked No. 2 in the nation by USA Today.

Okoro had 13 points in the third quarter as the Indians outscored Findlay Prep 19-12 to take control.

P.J. Fuller had 15 points to lead the Pilots. Blaise Beauchamp added 13 points, and Taryn Todd had 11 points and nine rebounds for Findlay Prep.

Liberty 76, Birmingham (Calif.) 60 — At Redondo Beach, California, Julian Strawther hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Liberty to the win in the Take Flight Challenge.

Terrance Marigney added 21 points, including 14 in the first half, for Liberty, which led 41-21 at the half. Kobe Stroughter scored 12 for Liberty.

Corey Cofield had 18 points, and David Elliott scored 17 for Birmingham.

Liberty Baptist 49, Founders Academy 39 — At Founders Academy, Isai Valdez had 22 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Knights past the Centurions.

Deshawn Smith added 11 points, and Issiah Smith grabbed 11 rebounds for Liberty Baptist.

Mineral County 53, Pahranagat Valley 39 — At Hawthorne, Robert McFalls and Treven Wachsmuth each scored 14 points as the Serpents beat the Panthers.

Stockton Maxwell led Pahranagat Valley with 22 points, and teammate Preston Higbee scored 11.