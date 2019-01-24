Roundup: Centennial tops Faith Lutheran on late free throw

Savio Rivera hit 1 of 2 free throws with 2.5 seconds to play on Wednesday to give Centennial’s boys basketball team a 79-78 home victory over Faith Lutheran.

(Getty Images)

Rivera made the first shot and intentionally missed the second. Faith Lutheran’s Brevin Walter rebounded the miss, and his shot from three-quarter court rimmed out at the buzzer.

The Crusaders led 61-51 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs rallied behind Leland Wallace and Jairus Dickson. Wallace scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, and Dickson scored eight of his team-high 20 points in the fourth.

Rivera added 19 points, and Craig Comanche scored 13 for Centennial.

Donavan Jackson scored 26 points to lead Faith Lutheran. D.J. Heckard had 16 points, and Sedrick Hammond and Walter each scored 15 for the Crusaders.

Basic 58, Green Valley 55 — At Basic, Demetrius Vigil scored 18 points, and teammate John Board had 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, as the Wolves held off the Gators.

Joseph Ramirez added 14 points for Basic, which trailed 44-37 entering the fourth quarter.

Zachary Hammer led all scorers with 25 points, and teammate Kaden Jackson had 11 points for Green Valley.

Shadow Ridge 85, Palo Verde 69 — At Shadow Ridge, Erin Chamble led five Mustangs in double figures with 25 points as they beat the Panthers.

Jacob Schilder scored 16 points, Josiah Cruz scored 14, Garin McFarlane had 12 points and seven assists and Quinshon McGee supplied 10 points and 10 rebounds for Shadow Ridge.

Sebastian Bejaoui led Palo Verde with 13 points. Kade Madsen scored 12, Harlan Nichols 11 and Caden Loerwald 10 for the Panthers.

Boulder City 53, Chaparral 48 — At Chaparral, Derrick Thomas scored a game-high 25 points as the Eagles held off the Cowboys.

Karson Bailey had 16 points, and Matt Morton scored 10 for Boulder City, which led 26-15 at halftime.

Sameal Anderson led Chaparral with 19 points, and teammate Iopu Tauli’ili supplied 14.

Arbor View 90, Bonanza 68 — At Arbor View, Favor Chukwukelu led 11 scorers with 25 points as the Aggies topped the Bengals.

Adrian Armstron had 13 points, and Donovan Yap added 11 points for Arbor View, which knocked down 13 3-pointers.

Kendell Burrell scored 21 points, and Nicolas Diaz had 12 points to pace Bonanza.

Virgin Valley 52, Sunrise Mountain 46 — At Mesquite, Braden Bingham had 14 points as the Bulldogs rallied to beat the Miners.

Will Barnum added 10 points for Virgin Valley, which trailed 35-34 after three quarters.

Dai’Quan Sykes and Moises Garcia each had 20 points for Sunrise Mountain.

Coronado 84, Tech 38 — At Coronado, Ra’shjon Martinez scored 25 points as the Cougars routed the Roadrunners.

Max Howard had 12 points, and teammates Jhaylon Martinez and Nick Walters each added 12 points for Coronado, which outscored Tech 24-2 in the third quarter.

Andrew Luong scored 12 points, and Jason Hand supplied 10 points to pace Tech.

Moapa Valley 69, Sky Pointe 33 — At Overton, Lucas Walker scored 22 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to lead the Pirates to a win over the Eagles.

Houston Neilson had 13 points, and Josh Cox supplied 12 points for Moapa Valley, which jumped out to a 29-18 halftime advantage.

Danny Cox scored 11 points to lead Sky Pointe.