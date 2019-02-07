Roundup: Derrick Thomas’ layup gives Eagles win over Cowboys

Derrick Thomas made a layup on an assist from Gavin Balistere with 10 seconds left to give Boulder Citys boys basketball team a 63-61 win over Boulder City on Wednesday.

(Thinkstock)

Derrick Thomas converted a layup on an assist from Gavin Balistere with 10 seconds left in regulation to give Boulder City’s boys basketball team a 63-61 win over Boulder City on Wednesday night.

Thomas finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Speaker had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, and teammate Karson Bailey supplied 12 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Wednesday’s win clinched the Class 3A Sunrise League’s No. 1 playoff seed for Boulder City (21-3, 8-0 Sunrise)

Sameal Anderson led Chaparral with 20 points. Elijah Briggs scored 15 points, and Meshach Hawkins added 10 for the Cowboys (13-7, 6-2).

Foothill 71, Liberty 69 — At Foothill, Caleb Stearman scored the winning basket on a pass from Jace Roquemore with three seconds left, giving the Falcons the win over the Patriots and the Southeast League’s top seed in the Desert Region tournament.

Stearman finished with 11 points. Collin Russell led Foothill with 26 points. Dylan Hushaw added 12 points, and Fisher Welch scored 11 for the Falcons.

Julian Strawther scored 27 points for Liberty, which also got 12 points from Dante Davis and 11 points from Kobe Stroughter.

Virgin Valley 51, Sunrise Mountain 45 — At Sunrise Mountain, Will Barnum scored five of his 20 points in overtime to lift the Bulldogs over the Miners.

Daxon Toone added 12 points for Virgin Valley.

Dai’Quan Sykes led Sunrise Mountain with 13 points, and teammate Moises Garcia scored 12.

Cimarron-Memorial 73, Faith Lutheran 63 — At Cimarron, Noah Do had 22 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Brian Lang added 12 points, five rebounds and six assists as the Spartans turned back the Crusaders.

Isaiah Profit supplied nine points for Cimarron, which led 32-28 at halftime.

Brevin Walter led Faith Lutheran with 21 points, and teammate D.J. Heckard added 17 points.

Palo Verde 60, Bonanza 56 — At Bonanza, Ethan Marcus scored 17 points as the Panthers held off the Bengals.

Kade Madsen had 15 points, and teammate Jason Condron had 10 points for Palo Verde, which made six 3-pointers in the second half.

Joseph Brooks scored 19 points, and Kendell Burrell had 14 points to lead Bonanza.

Green Valley 58, Basic 48 — At Green Valley, Zachary Hammer scored 19 points and the Gators overcame a 14-9 first quarter deficit to beat the Wolves.

Antoine Hines had 12 points, and Dayvon Rowe added nine points for Green Valley.

Isaiah Belch scored 13 points to lead Basic, which got 11 points from Joseph Ramirez.

Coronado 65, Tech 30 — At Tech, Ra’shjon Martinez scored 28 points as the Cougars blitzed the Roadrunners.

Jhaylon Martinez added 22 points for Coronado, which led 32-6 after the first quarter.

Luis Avila paced Tech with eight points.

Moapa Valley 49, Sky Pointe 31 — At Sky Pointe, Jessup Lake had 24 points to lead the Pirates past the Eagles.

Lucas Walker added 10 points for Moapa Valley, which won led 19-16 at the half.

Preston Davis led Sky Pointe with 16 points.

Trinity 61, Findlay Prep 57 — At Henderson International, Daishen Nix poured in 36 points to help the Thunder edge the Pilots.