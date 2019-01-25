Roundup: Dominique Ford leads Desert Oasis by Spring Valley

Dominique Ford scored 31 points to propel Desert Oasis’ boys basketball team to an 80-73 home victory over Spring Valley on Thursday night.

Cade Savell scored 17 points, Nate Van scored 16 points, and Marcus Connolly scored 11 for the Diamondbacks, who led 37-27 at the half.

Jahlani Blair scored 18 points to lead the Grizzlies. Frank Bartley scored 15 points, A’mari James scored 14, and James Webster added 12 for Spring Valley.

Democracy Prep 71, Mojave 54 — At Democracy Prep, Najeeb Muhammad scored 23 points to lead the Blue Knights past the Rattlers.

Daniel Plumer had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Chancellor Johnson scored 16 points, and Justous Harvey added 13 points for Democracy Prep, which outscored Mojave 25-8 in the second quarter.

Damon McDowell scored 16 points to lead the Rattlers, and teammate Isaiah Harper added 14 points.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 63, Bishop Gorman 60 — At Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Will McClendon missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in the Gaels’ loss to the Eagles.

Cheyenne 53, Las Vegas 45 — At Las Vegas, Glenn Taylor scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the Desert Shields made 8 of 9 free throws in the fourth to top the Wildcats.

Damion Bonty added 16 points, and Mike Reed scored 10 for Cheyenne, which rallied from a 27-24 halftime deficit to tie the game at 41-all after three quarters.

Jaylin Headen led Las Vegas with 15 points.

Valley 45, Pahrump Valley 41 — At Valley, Andre Jones scored 12 points, and the Vikings rallied from a 28-22 deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat the Trojans.

Omar Simpson had 10 points, and teammate Christian Franklin sank two free throws with two seconds remaining to seal the win for Valley.

Grant Odegard scored 12 points, and Ethan Whittle supplied 11 points for Pahrump.

Clark 70, Sierra Vista 53 — At Clark, Ian Alexander scored 16 points as the Chargers rolled past the Mountain Lions.

Derrick Monroe scored 14 points, and Iversyn Smith added 12 points for Clark, which outscored Sierra Vista 25-11 in the third quarter.

Isaiah Veal scored 22 points to lead the Mountain Lions. Valton Mesic scored 16 points, and Antonio McCoy added 11 points for Sierra Vista.

Desert Pines 73, Rancho 34 — At Desert Pines, Dayshawn Wiley scored 18 points, and the Jaguars drained 12 3-pointers en route to an easy win over the Rams.

LaRonte Dorsey and Cimarron Conriquez each added 11 points for Desert Pines, which led 44-14 at the break.

James Brown paced Rancho with 15 points.

Findlay Prep 75, Silverado 45 — At Henderson International, Taryn Todd scored 20 points to help the Pilots down the Skyhawks.

Zach Clemence added 15 points for Findlay Prep, which got nine points apiece from Raymond Hawkins, Keon Edwards and Saba Gigiberia.

Del Sol 72, Somerset-Losee 50 — At Del Sol, Nati Asfaw scored 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Dragons rolled past the Lions.

Brian Flores scored 16 points, and Kemani Wilks and LaVerk Hodges each scored 10 points for Del Sol, which outscored the Lions in the second half 38-21.

Ray Daniels scored 27 points to lead the Lions, and teammate Caevee Cruz added 11 points.

Word of Life 51, Pahranagat Valley 50 — At Alamo, Jaiden Stuckey converted a four-point play with two seconds left to lift the Eagles by the Panthers.

Stuckey finished with 26 points, and Isaac Lopez added 12 points for Word of Life.

Stockton Maxwell led Pahranagat Valley had 18 points, and teammate Preston Higbee scored 17.

Spring Mountain 53, Liberty Baptist 37 — At Indian Springs, Josiah Johnson scored 15 points to help the Golden Eagles top the Knights.

Robert Arceneau added 14 points, and Kenneth Simeus and Anthony Daniels each had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Isai Valdez and Issiah Smith each scored 10 points, and DeShawn Smith had seven points and 10 rebounds for Liberty Baptist.

Adelson School 59, Mountain View 33 — Zach Fiumara had four 3-pointers and 18 points to lead the Lions by the Saints.

Dale Weiford had 13 points, and Tal Hirsh 10 for Adelson School, which sank 19 free throws.

Rason McLennan scored eight points to pace Mountain View.

Lake Mead 55, Laughlin 24 — At Lake Mead, Donte Bristol dropped 24 points as the Eagles topped the Cougars.

Ryan Kennedy added nine points for Lake Mead.

Diego Trujillo paced Laughlin with 11 points.