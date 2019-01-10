Roundup: Dylan Hushaw, Jace Roquemore lead Foothill by Gators

Dylan Hushaw poured in 30 points, and Jace Roquemore added 21 points Wednesday to help Foothill’s boys basketball team to an 83-60 win at Green Valley.

Caleb Stearman had 12 points for the Falcons, who made eight 3-pointers.

Kendall Nether and Zachary Hammer each scored 14 points, and Kaden Jackson supplied 12 points to lead Green Valley.

Palo Verde 66, Cimarron-Memorial 62 — At Palo Verde, Kade Madsen had 20 points as the Panthers took down the Spartans.

Caden Loerwald had 11 points for Palo Verde.

Brian Lang scored 31 points, and Noah Do scored 11 for Cimarron.

Arbor View 76, Faith Lutheran 72 — At Arbor View, Tyre Williams had 28 points to lead all scorers as the Aggies took down the Crusaders.

Donovan Yap added 21 points, and Favor Chukwukelu scored 13 for Arbor View, which rallied from a 38-34 halftime deficit.

Donavan Jackson scored 20 points for Faith Lutheran. Sedrick Hammond added 18 points, and Brevin Walter scored 15 for Faith Lutheran, which got 10 points from Azavier Johnson.

Canyon Springs 71, Eldorado 61 — At Canyon Springs, Christopher Ward led four double-figure scorers with 16 points as the Pioneers downed the Sundevils.

Mervin Soares added 15 points, and Kayvon Alexander scored 13 for Canyon Springs, which got 11 points from Alexander Spaight.

Jonathan Thomas led Eldorado with 15 points. Grayling Atkins added 13 points, and Jalen Malone scored 11 for the Sundevils.

Centennial 86, Shadow Ridge 72 — At Shadow Ridge, Jairus Dickson scored 21 points, and Leland Wallace tallied 18 points as the Bulldogs topped the Mustangs.

Savio Rivera added 13 points for Centennial, which bolted to a 48-31 halftime lead.

Garin MacFarlane poured in 30 points for Shadow Ridge, and teammate Jacob Schilder scored 25.

Basic 63, Tech 33 — At Tech, Michael Belch scored 16 points, and Joseph Ramirez supplied 14 points to lead the Wolves by the Roadrunners.

Demetrius Vigil had 10 points for Basic, which drained eight 3-pointers.

Yoel Ghebrekristos scored seven points to pace Tech.

Calvary Chapel 49, Adelson School 34 — At Adelson, Blake Box had 14 points to help Calvary Chapel defeat Adelson School.

O’Brien Pearce had 11 points for Calvary Chapel.

Dale Weiford led Adelson with nine points.

SLAM Academy 91, Founders Academy 18 — At Founders Academy, the Bulls grabbed a 58-14 halftime lead and routed the Centurions.