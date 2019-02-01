Roundup: Foothill tops Coronado, takes over first in Southeast

Jace Roquemore scored 25 points Thursday to lead Foothill’s boys basketball team to an 84-75 home win over third-ranked Coronado to take over first place in the Southeast League.

(Thinkstock)

Jace Roquemore scored 25 points Thursday to lead Foothill’s boys basketball team to an 84-75 home win over third-ranked Coronado to take over first place in the Southeast League.

Dylan Hushaw had 21 points, Collin Russell had 16 points and Caleb Stearman scored 11 for No. 6 Foothill (16-7, 7-1 Southeast), which hit eight 3-pointers.

Tyrell Hunt had 18 points to pace Coronado (14-6, 6-1). Jaden Hardy scored 16 points, all in the second half, for the Cougars, who trailed 45-24 at the half.

Felix Reeves scored 12 points, and Jhaylon Martinez and Ra’shjon Martinez each scored 11 points for for Coronado.

Palo Verde 54, Cimarron-Memorial 50 — At Cimarron, Connor Peterson scored 13 points to help the Panthers edge the Spartans.

Jason Conrdon added nine points for Palo Verde, which led 37-33 after three quarters.

Isaiah Armstrong and JaVonte Roberts each had nine points to lead Cimarron.

Centennial 107, Shadow Ridge 93 — At Centennial, Leland Wallace had 30 points, and Jairus Dickson scored 29 as the Bulldogs outran the Mustangs.

Dickson had 13 points, and Wallace scored 10 in the fourth quarter as Centennial outscored Shadow Ridge 37-29.

Craig Comanche added 22 points, and Savio Rivera scored 12 for the Bulldogs.

Jacob Schilder scored 28 of his 31 points in the second half for Shadow Ridge. Schilder hit nine 3-pointers, including eight in the second half for the Mustangs, who made 17 3-pointers.

Aiden Hurley added 16 points, Erin Chamble had 15 points, and Garin MacFarlane scored 13.

Moapa Valley 77, Sunrise Mountain 65 — At Overton, Lucas Walker scored 22 points as the Pirates downed the Miners.

Jessup Lake added 17 points for Moapa Valley, which led 36-25 at the half.

Moises Garcia led Sunrise Mountain with 23 points, and Dai’Quan Sykes supplied 17 points for the Miners.

Legacy 86, Rancho 57 — At Legacy, Shamir Chambers hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Longhorns by the Rams.

Andrew Garcia added 12 points, and Emmanuel Austin scored 11 for Legacy, which had 11 players score.

James Brown had 31 points for Rancho.

Chaparral 71, Sky Pointe 38 — At Chaparral, Sameal Anderson scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys past the Eagles.

Iopu Tauli’ili and Emani Davis each scored nine points for Chaparral, which led 26-9 after the first quarter.

Zackary Barfield scored 12 points to lead Sky Pointe.

Green Valley 68, Tech 28 — At Tech, Zachary Hammer scored 18 points to lead the Gators in a rout of the Roadrunners.

Kaden Jackson scored 13 points, and Antoine Hines and Tuff Donovan each scored 11 points for Green Valley, which led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Luis Avila scored 11 points to lead the Roadrunners.

Liberty 62, Basic 24 — At Liberty, Julian Strawther scored 24 points to lead the Patriots past the Wolves.

Kobe Stroughter added 13 points, all in the second quarter, for Liberty, which used a 29-4 second-quarter run to take a 43-11 halftime lead.

Joseph Ramirez had seven points for Basic.

Spring Mountain 46, Pahranagat Valley 40 — At Alamo, Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 21 points to help the Eagles past the Panthers in overtime.

Tyquan Woods had 13 points for Spring Mountain, which scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Stockton Maxwell scored 21 points to lead Pahranagat Valley.

Mountain View 61, Laughlin 60 — At Mountain View, Rason McLennan hit a layup with two seconds left in the game as the Saints edged the Cougars.

Zack Wood scored 22 points, and McLennan finished with 11 points for Mountain View, which made six 3-pointers.

Laughlin’s Diego Trujillo led all scorers with 30 points, and teammate Josh Furr scored 10.

Beaver Dam 47, Liberty Baptist 42 — At Littlefield, Arizona, the Diamondbacks beat the Knights.

Isai Valdez had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for Liberty Baptist.