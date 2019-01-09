Roundup: Four double-figure scorers lead Legacy by Rancho

Emmanuel Austin led four double-figure scorers with 15 points Tuesday as Legacy’s boys basketball team cruised to a 72-48 win at Rancho.

Shamir Chambers scored 12 points, and Aaron Holloway and Andrew Garcia each scored 11 points for the Longhorns.

James Brown scored 23 points to lead the Rams.

Bishop Gorman 83, Desert Oasis 52 — At Desert Oasis, Isaiah Cottrell’s 19 points helped the Gaels defeat the Diamondbacks.

Noah Taitz added 15 points, and Zaon Collins scored 12 points for Gorman, which got 10 points from Mwani Wilkinson.

Nate Van led Desert Oasis with 15 points. Dominique Ford added 14 points, and Cade Savell scored 12 for the Diamondbacks.

Desert Pines 61, Cheyenne 42 — At Desert Pines, Dayshawn Wiley had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Jaguars defeated the Desert Shields.

Cimarron Conriquez scored 14 points, and Milos Uzan had 11 points for Desert Pines, which got seven points and 15 rebounds from Darnell Washington.

Tommie Lindsey scored 15 points, and Glenn Taylor had 12 points to lead Cheyenne.

Spring Valley 75, Sierra Vista 65 — At Spring Valley, Frank Bartley scored 20 points, and Jahlani Blair had 17 points, as the Grizzlies topped the Mountain Lions.

A’mari James had 12 points for Spring Valley, which led 33-23 at the half.

Lowell Chan led Sierra Vista with 17 points. Calvin Richards scored 15 points, and Antonio McCoy had 14 points for the Mountain Lions.

Mojave 60, Del Sol 39 — At Mojave, Chris Jackson had 17 points, and the Rattlers’ full-court press came up with 18 steals in a win over the Dragons.

Damon McDowell and Isaiah Harper each added 11 points for Mojave, which led 28-15 at the half.

Damani Wilks had 11 points, and Tylell Hampton scored 10 for Del Sol, which had 29 turnovers.

Clark 70, Silverado 30 — At Clark, Frankie Collins scored 17 points, and Antwon Jackson had 16 points as the Chargers routed the Skyhawks.

Jalen Hill had 11 points for Clark, which raced out to a 42-18 lead at the break.

Martell Williams scored 14 points to pace Silverado.

Bonanza 74, Tech 49 — At Bonanza, Joseph Brooks scored 22 points as the Bengals downed the Roadrunners.

Kendell Burrell added 18 points, and Nicolas Diaz scored 13 for Bonanza, which hit 12 3-pointers, including six in the first quarter when the Bengals grabbed a 26-7 lead.

Luis Avila paced Tech with 15 points, and teammate Devin Nelson scored 10.

Lincoln County 71, Calvary Chapel 67 — At Panaca, Mathew Hafen scored 22 points to help the Lynx hold off the Lions.

Noah Smith added 13 points, including a free throw with less than 10 seconds to play to secure the win. Alex Vincent scored 12 points, and Cody Zile had 11 points for Lincoln County.

O’Brien Pearce led Calvary Chapel with 36 points, and teammate Blake Box scored 15.

Democracy Prep 70, Western 35 — At Democracy Prep, Chancellor Johnson scored 22 points and 10 rebounds and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Blue Knights over the Warriors.

Najeeb Muhammad had 17 points, and Justous Harvey added 15 points for Democracy Prep, which sank 12 3-pointers.

Gawain Powell scored 16 points to pace Western.

Chaparral 72, Pahrump Valley 43 — At Chaparral, Elijah Briggs and Mesach Hawkins each scored 12 points as the Cowboys cruised past the Trojans.

Dejonte Allen scored nine points for Chaparral, which led 36-18 at halftime.

Pahrump’s Grant Odegard led all scorers with 19 points.

Lake Mead 41, Mountain View 22 — At Mountain View, Colson Madruga scored 12 points to lead the Eagles past the Saints.

Ryan Kennedy and Donte Bristol each added nine points for Lake Mead, which led 27-6 at the half.

James Harrod led Mountain View with six points.

Laughlin 45, Indian Springs 41 — At Indian Springs, Diego Trujillo had 20 points to lead the Cougars by the Thunderbirds.

Josh Furr added 13 points for Laughlin, which trailed 27-21 at the half.

Isaiah Jones led Indian Springs with 11 points, and teammate Neko Valdez scored 10.