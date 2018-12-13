Roundup: Glenn Taylor leads Cheyenne past Las Vegas

Glenn Taylor had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals Wednesday to help host Cheyenne’s boys basketball team battle back for a 53-50 win over Las Vegas.

De’Kquante Hayes added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Desert Shields, who trailed 29-21 at halftime but outscored Las Vegas 32-21 in the second half.

Jaylin Headen scored 28 points for the Wildcats.

Canyon Springs 81, Legacy 65 — At Legacy, Christopher Ward scored 23 points to help the Pioneers rally past the Longhorns.

Alexander Spaight added 21 points for Canyon Springs, which trailed 54-48 entering the fourth quarter. Mervin Soares added 12 points, and Shakureon Dukes scored 10 for the Pioneers.

Emmanuel Austin led Legacy with 26 points. Andrew Garcia scored 15 points, and Shamir Chambers had 12 points for the Longhorns.

Boulder City 64, Green Valley 60 — At Green Valley, Derrick Thomas led four players in double figures with 16 points as the Eagles held off the Gators.

Matt Morton scored 15 points, Ethan Speaker scored 14, and Karson Bailey had 13 points for Boulder City, which outscored Green Valley 39-29 in the second half.

Kendall Nether scored 23 points for Green Valley, and teammate Kaden Jackson supplied 13 points.

Spring Valley 96, Desert Oasis 77 — At Spring Valley, Jahlani Blair had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies past the Diamondbacks.

Chazmon Penro added 20 points, and James Webster scored 15 for Spring Valley, which used a 33-15 second-quarter run to take a 45-26 halftime lead. Jaydyn Dalton scored 14 points, A’mari James had 13 points for the Grizzlies.

Dominique Ford led Desert Oasis with 30 points. Nate Van added 19 points, and Cade Savell scored 12 for the Diamondbacks.

Bishop Gorman 83, Durango 68 — At Gorman, Isaiah Cottrell supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Gaels topped the Trailblazers.

Max Allen scored 14 points, and Jonathan Braggs had 13 points for Gorman, which got nine rebounds from Zaon Collins.

Anthony Hunter scored 24 points to lead Durango. Kendrick Gilbert had 12 points, and Keshon Gilbert had 11 points for the Trailblazers.

Clark 79, Sierra Vista 53 — At Sierra Vista, Antwon Jackson scored 17 points to help the Chargers top the Mountain Lions.

Jalen Hill added 16 points, and Carlos Allen scored 11 for Clark, which got 10 points from Cameron Kimble.

Mason Engmann paced Sierra Vista with 14 points. Lowell Chan scored 13, and Isaiah Veal had 11 points for the Mountain Lions.

Desert Pines 70, Rancho 29 — At Rancho, Dayshawn Wiley led four players in double figures with 13 points as the Jaguars routed the Rams.

Jamir Stephens and Cimarron Conriquez each scored 11 points, and LaRonte Dorsey supplied 10 points for Desert Pines, which led 27-12 at halftime.

James Brown led Rancho with 12 points.

Silverado 66, Eldorado 28 — At Silverado, Martell Williams racked up 20 points and 16 rebounds in just three quarters of action as the Skyhawks ran away from the Sundevils.

Trevon Martin added 18 points, also in the first three quarters, for Silverado, which led 40-14 at the half.

Jonathan Thomas led Eldorado with 10 points.

Shadow Ridge 69, Moapa Valley 29 — At Overton, Josiah Cruz scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs past the Pirates.

Garin MacFarlane and Quinshon McGee each added 10 points for Shadow Ridge.

Derek Reese and Lucas Walker each scored eight points for Moapa Valley.

Democracy Prep 77, American Prep 40 — At Democracy Prep, Ellijah Barnes had 25 points and 15 rebounds as the Blue Knights beat the Eagles.

Barnes hit seven 3-pointers.

Chancellor Johnson had 24 points, and Daniel Plumer added 16 points for Democracy Prep, which drained 13 3-pointers.

Ke’shawn Hall scored 11 points, and Tahrod Washington had 10 points to pace American Prep.

Cedar (Utah) 80, Lincoln County 54 — At Cedar City, Utah, Treyton Tebbs scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers, and Jorge Reyes added 22 points as the Redmen topped the Lynx.

Tanner Eyre supplied 13 points for Cedar, which jumped out to a 39-24 halftime lead.

Cody Zile had 18 points, and Alex Vincent scored 16 for Lincoln County.

Laughlin 54, Mountain View 29 — At Laughlin, the Cougars grabbed a 29-17 halftime lead en route to a win over the Saints.