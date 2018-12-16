Roundup: Jalen Hill spurs Chargers to win over Foothill

Jalen Hill had 20 points, three assists, four steals and a blocked shot Saturday as Clark’s boys basketball team rolled to a 68-35 win over Foothill at Bishop Gorman.

Clark’s Frankie Collins, left, fires a pass against Foothill on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Bishop Gorman. Collins had 16 points in a 68-35 win. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark’s Frankie Collins, left, looks for a driving lane against Foothill on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Bishop Gorman. Collins had 16 points in a 68-35 win. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jalen Hill had 20 points, three assists, four steals and a blocked shot Saturday as Clark’s boys basketball team rolled to a 68-35 win over Foothill at Bishop Gorman.

The Chargers led 27-22 at the half, but held Foothill to 1-for-13 shooting in the third quarter as they pulled away.

Frankie Collins added 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for Clark. Antwon Jackson added eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals. He had eight points and nine rebounds in the second half to help key the Chargers.

Jace Roquemore led Foothill with nine points and five rebounds. The Falcons were 4-for-29 from the field in the second half.

The Meadows 60, Lincoln County 54 — At Panaca, Allen Fridman scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs rally past the Lynx.

Joe Epstein had 25 points, and Obinna Ezeanolue scored 15 for The Meadows, which trailed 44-38 entering the fourth quarter.

Mathew Hafen led Lincoln County with 12 points. Noah Smith, Kobe Kelley and Alex Vincent each added 11 points, and Talon Phillips grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lynx.

Findlay Prep 66, Paradise Honors (Ariz.) 42 — At Scottsdale, Arizona, P.J. Fuller had 16 points to lead the Pilots past the Panthers.

Blaise Beauchamp added 13 points, and Taryn Todd scored 11 points for Findlay Prep.

SLAM Academy 55, Spring Mountain 25 — At SLAM Academy, the Bulls outscored the Golden Eagles, 32-11 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Apollo (Ariz.) 54, Desert Pines 49 — At Scottsdale, Ariz., the Hawks downed the Jaguars.

Darnell Washington had 14 rebounds, and teammate Milos Uzan had nine rebounds and five assists for Desert Pines.

Dixie (Utah) 68, Green Valley 58 — At St. George, Utah, Ethan Bennett scored 15 points to lead the Flyers past the Gators.