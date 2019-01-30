Roundup: Kendell Burrell leads Bonanza past Centennial

(Thinkstock)

Kendell Burrell scored 33 points Tuesday as Bonanza’s boys basketball team upset visiting Centennial, 73-64.

It was the Bengals’ first win over the Bulldogs since 2006.

Joseph Brooks had 15 points, and Nicolas Diaz scored 12 for Bonanza.

Savio Rivera led Centennial with 19 points, and teammate Shane Thomas had 11 points.

Shadow Ridge 65, Cimarron-Memorial 62 — At Cimarron, Garin MacFarlane’s 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer gave the Mustangs the win over the Spartans.

MacFarlane had a game-high 24 points.

Erin Chamble had 21 points, and Aiden Hurley added 13 points for the Mustangs, who knocked down 19 of 28 free throws.

Brian Lang scored 20 points, and Noah Do supplied 12 points to pace Cimarron.

Las Vegas 64, Legacy 61 — At Las Vegas High, Jaylin Headen scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help lift the Wildcats over the Longhorns.

Tavionte Jackson added 16 points for Las Vegas, which trailed 45-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Andrew Garcia led Legacy with 20 points, and Emmanuel Austin scored 16 for the Longhorns.

Faith Lutheran 71, Palo Verde 59 — At Palo Verde, Donavan Jackson scored 22 points as the Crusaders took down the Panthers.

D.J. Heckard had 18 points for Faith Lutheran, and Sedrick Hammond and Azavier Johnson added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Connor Peterson scored 19 points for Palo Verde.

Antonio Maillaro had 12 points for the Panthers, and teammate Kade Madsen had 11 points.

Coronado 92, Green Valley 62 — At Coronado, freshman Richard Isaacs had 27 points and eight assists as the Cougars rolled past the Gators.

Tyrell Hunt added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaden Hardy had 20 points and seven assists for Coronado, which led 24-9 after one quarter.

Ra’shjon Martinez had 10 points for the Cougars.

Zachary Hammer led Green Valley with 16 points. Antoine Hines added 14 points, and Kaden Jackson scored 11 for the Gators.

Canyon Springs 77, Rancho 58 — At Rancho, Kayvon Alexander scored 21 points to lead the Pioneers over the Rams.

Alexander Spaight had 18 points, and Mervin Soares scored 11 for Canyon Springs, which led 21-9 after one quarter.

James Brown scored 16 points for Rancho.

Foothill 83, Basic 47 — At Basic, Dylan Hushaw had 21 points to lead 10 scorers as the Falcons cruised past the Wolves.

Jace Roquemore had 13 points, Fisher Welch supplied 12 points, and Caleb Stearman added 11 points for Foothill, which knocked down seven 3-pointers.

John Board scored 14 points to pace Basic.

Liberty 83, Tech 47 — At Liberty, Julian Strawther scored 23 of his 27 points in the first half as the Patriots rolled by the Roadrunners.

Terrance Marigney added 14 points for Liberty, which led 52-25 at the half.

Luis Avila hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 17 points for Tech, which got 11 points from Moses Cooper.

Chaparral 60, Virgin Valley 34 — At Chaparral, Elijah Briggs scored 19 points to lead all scorers as the Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs.

Daxon Toone had 13 points for Virgin Valley, which trailed 32-8 at the half.

Pahrump Valley 59, Lake Mead 36 — At Pahrump, Brayden Severt led three double-figure scorers with 13 points as the the Trojans beat the Eagles.

Grant Odegard had 13 points, and Chance Farnsworth scored 10 for Pahrump, which led 28-18 at the half.

Donte Bristol had 13 points to lead Lake Mead.

Calvary Chapel 58, The Meadows 45 — At Calvary Chapel, Blake Box poured in 30 points to lead the Lions by the Mustangs.

O’Brien Pearce added 13 points, and Dylan Sims scored 11 for Calvary Chapel, which led 29-19 at the half.

Joe Epstein and Obinna Ezeanolue each had 18 points for The Meadows.

Needles 81, Mountain View 47 — At Mountain View, Dawsen Yeager scored 20 points as the Mustangs defeated the Saints.

Semaj Howell had 17 points, and Tyler Thomas scored 11 for Needles.

Zack Wood had 19 points for Mountain View.

Sandy Valley 66, Liberty Baptist 61 — At Sandy Valley, Rian Cripe hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Sidewinders over the Knights.

Sonny Lovato and Justin Frondarina each added 14 points for Sandy Valley.

Liberty Baptist’s Trevor Campbell led all scorers with 27 points. L.J. DeSoto added 15 points, and Issiah Smith scored 10 for the Knights.

Beatty 58, Word of Life 52 — At Beatty, Fabian Perez had 13 points as the Hornets beat the Eagles in overtime.

Beatty’s Jacob Henry and Alan Sandoval each scored 11 points, and Jorge Leon had 10 points for the Hornets.

Jaiden Stuckey scored 17 points to lead Word of Life.

Isaac Lopez had 13 points for the Eagles, and teammate Tyler Jiles scored 12.