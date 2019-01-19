Roundup: Legacy’s Shamir Chambers beats buzzer, Shadow Ridge

Shamir Chambers hit a right corner 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift Legacy’s boys basketball team to a 93-91 home win over Shadow Ridge.

Andrew Garcia and Aaron Holloway each scored 19 points for the Longhorns, who trailed 58-46 at the half. Emmanuel Austin scored 15 points, and Rayshon Funches had 12 points for Legacy.

Josiah Cruz paced the Mustangs with 21 points. Garin MacFarlane and Jacob Schilder each added 19 points, and Erin Chamble scored 15 for Shadow Ridge.

Canyon Springs 81, Desert Oasis 76 — At Canyon Springs, Alexander Spaight scored 27 points to help the Pioneers top the Diamondbacks.

Mervin Soares and Kayvon Alexander each scored 15 points for Canyon Springs, which outscored the Diamondbacks, 21-16, in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Nate Van scored 23 points to lead the Diamondbacks. Dominique Ford scored 22 points, and Janorris Sejour added 10 points for Desert Oasis.

Democracy Prep 78, Rancho 41 — At Democracy Prep, Justous Harvey scored 21 points as the Blue Knights routed the Rams.

Daniel Plumer had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Najeeb Muhammad added 15 points and 10 assists for the Blue Knights, who led 41-22 at halftime.

Elijah Barnes also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Blue Knights.

James Brown scored 18 points to lead the Rams.

Sierra Vista 53, Western 37 — At Western, Isaiah Veal and Antonio McCoy each scored 13 points as they led the Mountain Lions to a victory over the Warriors.

Valton Mesic also scored 12 points for the Mountain Lions.

Western’s Gawain Powell led all scorers with 14 points.

Silverado 59, Las Vegas 46 — At Las Vegas High, Martell Williams scored 17 points to lift the Skyhawks over the Wildcats.

Leandrew Menefee had 16 points for Silverado, and teammate Daryl Finley scored 10 points.

Jaylin Headen had 16 points for Las Vegas.

The Meadows 56, Laughlin 42 — At The Meadows, Obinna Ezeanolue led all scorers with 21 points and had 13 rebounds as the Mustangs defeated the Cougars.

Allen Fridman also scored 10 points for The Meadows.

Diego Trujillo led Laughlin with 19 points.

Lincoln County 63, Virgin Valley 49 — At Panaca, Cody Zile had 16 points and 14 rebounds to help the Lynx past the Bulldogs.

Mathew Hafen hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Lincoln County, and teammate Alex Vincent scored 16 points.

Will Barnum led Virgin Valley with 17 points. Braden Bingham added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Mojave 73, Cheyenne 62 — At Mojave, A.J. Woods had 22 points to lead all scorers as the Rattlers defeated the Desert Shields.

Chris Jackson scored 18 points for Mojave, and DeSaun Smith had 14 points.

Tommie Lindsey scored 16 points for Cheyenne.

Pahranagat Valley 65, Beatty 35 — At Alamo, Stockton Maxwell had 22 points to lead all scorers as the Panthers defeated the Hornets.

Preston Higbee scored 14 points for Pahranagat Valley, and Isbiel Riera added eight points and nine rebounds.

Fabian Perez had 10 points for Beatty.

Sandy Valley 42, Indian Springs 38 — At Indian Springs, Justin Frondarina scored 16 points to lead the Sidewinders past the Thunderbirds.

Rian Cripe scored nine points for the Sidewinders, who outscored the Thunderbirds 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

Neko Valdez scored 10 points to lead the Thunderbirds.

Calvary Chapel 71, Founders Academy 47 — At Calvary Chapel, Chris Yoo scored 19 points to lead the Lions by the Centurions.

Zeus Inguanzo added 13 points, and Dylan Sims scored 12 for Calvary Chapel.

Declan Sawin led Founders with 20 points. Roman Beltran added 13 points, and Anthony Edmondson scored 11 for the Centurions.