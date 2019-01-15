Roundup: Martell Williams guides Skyhawks past Durango

Martell Williams had 31 points and 12 rebounds Monday to help host Silverado’s boys basketball team edge Durango, 83-77.

Daryl Finley added 19 points for the Skyhawks, who trailed 55-54 entering the fourth quarter.

Anthony Hunter paced the Trailblazers with 36 points.

Kendrick Gilbert added 19 points, and Keshon Gilbert and Jeremiah Beckwood each scored 10 for Durango.

Desert Oasis 72, Sierra Vista 69 — At Desert Oasis, Nate Van led five double-figure scorers with 16 points to lead the Diamondbacks over the Mountain Lions.

Jannoris Sejour added 14 points, and Kaydyn Koch scored 13 for Desert Oasis. Dominique Ford added 12 points, and Cade Savell scored 11 for the Diamondbacks.

Isaiah Veal scored 25 points for Sierra Vista. Antonio McCoy had 13 points for the Mountain Lions, and teammate Lowell Chan scored 11.

Desert Pines 76, Legacy 65 — At Desert Pines, Darnell Washington had 20 points and 18 rebounds to help the Jaguars down the Longhorns.

Milos Uzan added 17 points, and Dayshawn Wiley scored 15 for Desert Pines, which led 38-24 at the half.

Andrew Garcia paced Legacy with 21 points. Emmanuel Austin added 14 points, and Rayshon Funches scored 10 for the Longhorns.

Las Vegas 51, Eldorado 47 — At Las Vegas High, Tavionte Jackson scored 11 of his 16 points and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to guide the Wildcats by the Sundevils.

Jaylin Headen added 10 points for Las Vegas, which led 27-18 at the half.

LeLenn Ross led Eldorado with 14 points, and teammate Dominique Clifton scored 10.

Del Sol 60, Valley 43 — At Valley, Tyrell Hampton scored 20 points to lead the Dragons by the Vikings.

Kemani Wilks added 15 points for Del Sol, which outscored Valley, 38-17 in the middle quarters.

Omar Simpson led Valley with 16 points.

Democracy Prep 70, Pahrump Valley 21 — At Democracy Prep, Najeeb Muhammad led all scorers with 19 points as the Blue Knights rolled past the Trojans.

Chancellor Johnson added 14 points, and Daniel Plumer had eight points and 10 rebounds for Democracy Prep, which led 30-5 after one quarter.

Brayden Severt led the Trojans with nine points.

Lake Mead 52, GV Christian 26 — At Lake Mead, Donte Bristol scored 16 points as the Eagles defeated the Guardians.

Colson Madruga added eight points for Lake Mead, which led 30-7 at the half.

Vincent Bush had 10 points for GV Christian.

Western at Somerset-Losee — At Somerset-Losee, a leak in the gym roof forced the postponement of the game between the Lions and Warriors.

The game tentatively has been rescheduled for Jan. 25.