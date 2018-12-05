Roundup: Milos Uzan’s steal and score lifts Desert Pines over Eldorado

Milos Uzan’s steal and basket with 18 seconds left broke a 61-61 tie and led the Desert Pines boys basketball team to a 65-61 home win over Eldorado on Tuesday.

Uzan finished with 26 points, and Dayshawn Wiley added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars. Wiley made two free throws to seal the win.

Cimarron Conriquez scored 11 for Desert Pines.

Jonathan Thomas paced the Sundevils with 25 points.

Jalen Malone added 10 points for Eldorado, which led 47-35 entering the fourth quarter.

Cimarron-Memorial 72, Foothill 70 — At Cimarron, TreVon Weathers sank a put-back layup at the buzzer as the Spartans nipped the Falcons.

Makhi Walker had 19 points, Brian Lang scored 18 points, and Isaiah Armstrong added 12 points for Cimarron, which got 11 points from Noah Do.

Dylan Hushaw scored 37 points to lead Foothill.

Desert Oasis 86, Silverado 74 — At Desert Oasis, Nate Van scored 27 points, and Dominique Ford had 24 points to help the Diamondbacks topple the Skyhawks.

Cade Savell added 13 points for Desert Oasis, which led 43-31 at the break.

Martell Williams had 28 points, and Travon Martin scored 20 for Silverado.

Clark 78, Durango 43 — At Clark, Antwon Jackson had 17 points, and Jalen Hill scored 16 as the Chargers topped the Trailblazers.

Carlos Allen had 12 points, and Frankie Collins added 10 points for Clark, which jumped out to a 48-25 halftime advantage.

Keshon Gilbert led Durango with 21 points, and teammate Anthony Hunter supplied 11 points.

Bishop Gorman 105, Spring Valley 89 — At Spring Valley, Isaiah Cottrell scored 28 points, and Noah Taitz had 21 points as the Gaels downed the Grizzlies.

Jonathan Braggs had 12 points, and Mwani Wilkinson added 11 for Gorman, which led 48-37 at the half.

James Webster scored 28 points, and teammates Chazmon Penro and Michael Martin each added 16 points to lead Spring Valley. Frank Bartley supplied 15 points for the Grizzlies.

Legacy 72, Basic 37 — At Legacy, every Legacy player scored in a rout of the Wolves.

Andrew Garcia had 14 points, and Emmanuel Austin scored 12 to lead the Longhorns, who outscored Basic 41-14 in the second half.

John Board scored nine to lead the Wolves.

Lincoln County 48, Adelson School 47 — At Panaca, Kamdon Lewis made a free throw with no time left to lift the Lynx over the Lions.

With the game tied at 47, Lewis was fouled at the buzzer and made the first free throw for the win.

Cody Zile scored 19 points for Lincoln County, and teammate Alex Vincent scored 10.

Ore Inbar scored 14 points for Adelson.

Canyon Springs 56, Las Vegas 33 — At Canyon Springs, Alexander Spaight tallied 17 points, and Mervin Soares scored 15 as the Pioneers cruised past the Wildcats.

Kayvon Alexander supplied 10 points for Canyon Springs, which outscored Las Vegas 38-22 in the second half .

Jaylin Headen led Las Vegas with 10 points.

Faith Lutheran 96, Green Valley 67 — At Faith Lutheran, Donovan Jackson scored 19 points, and teammate Brevin Walter had 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the Crusaders’ win over the Gators.

Raymond Rosolino scored 15 points, and D.J. Heckard added 13 points for Faith Lutheran, which sank 23 of 28 free throws.

Antoine Hines scored 20 points, Kobe Hawley had 13 points, and Kendall Nether added 10 points to pace Green Valley.

Rancho 53, Cheyenne 51 — At Rancho, James Brown’s 26 points helped the Rams hang on for a win over the Desert Shields.

Ta’Quawn Dillon-Hodges’ finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for Rancho.

Damion Bonty led Cheyenne with 12 points.

Sunrise Mountain 51, Tech 47 — At Sunrise Mountain, Moises Garcia scored 15 points to help the Miners down the Roadrunners.

Miguel Cruz had nine points, and teammate Jordan Terry added eight points for Sunrise Mountain, which outscored Tech 5-0 in the fourth quarter.

Zail Lewis scored 18 points to pace Tech.

Del Sol 55, Virgin Valley 39 — At Mesquite, the Dragons held off the Bulldogs behind Daxon Toone’s 17 points.

Tyrell Hampton scored 27 for Del Sol.

Calvary Chapel 75, Mountain View 34 — At Mountain View, O’Brien Pearce led five Lions players in double figures with 18 points to help the Lions blow out the Saints.

Dylan Sims added 15 points, and J.J. Robinson scored 14 for Calvary Chapel, which got 11 points from Paul Yoo and 10 points from Blake Box.

Zack Wood scored 13 points for Mountain View.

Liberty Baptist 74, Founders Academy 57 — At Founders Academy, Isai Valdez had 19 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Knights to the win.

Trevor Campbell added 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, and teammate Issiah Smith scored 12 for Liberty Baptist.