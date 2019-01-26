Roundup: Palo Verde tops Legacy in two overtimes

Anthony Maillaro had 23 points Friday to lead Palo Verde to a 93-89 double-overtime win over visiting Legacy.

(Thinkstock)

Kade Madsen added 22 points, and Harlan Nichols scored 17 for the Panthers.

Legacy’s Emmanuel Austin led all scorers with 26 points. Shamir Chambers had 20 points, Rayshon Funches added 18 pionts and Andrew Garcia scored 17 for the Longhorns.

Arbor View 103, Shadow Ridge 84 — At Arbor View, Donovan Yap had 22 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Aggies rolled past the Mustangs.

Adrian Armstrong had 17 points, Tyre Williams scored 15, Favor Chukwukelu scored 14, and Ameer Muhammad added 13 points for Arbor View, which led 57-31 at halftime.

Erin Chamble scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs.

Jacob Schilder scored 16 points, Garin McFarlane had 13 points, and Aiden Hurley scored 10 points for Shadow Ridge.

Centennial 70, Cimarron-Memorial 62 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Jairus Dickson scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Spartans.

Leland Wallace scored 15 points for Centennial, which outscored Cimarron 20-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Brian Lang scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Spartans.

Noah Do scored 12 points, and JaVonte Roberts added 11 points for Cimarron.

Faith Lutheran 76, Bonanza 66 — At Faith Lutheran, Brevin Walter led all scorers with 27 points as the Crusaders defeated the Bengals.

Sedrick Hammond and Donovan Jackson each scored 17 points, and D.J. Heckard had 13 points for Faith Lutheran.

Joseph Brooks scored 23 points, Ian White scored 16 points, and Kendall Burrell added 13 points for Bonanza.

Foothill 79, Green Valley 51 — At Foothill, Caleb Stearman had 17 points as the Falcons defeated the Gators.

Foothill’s Jace Roquemore scored 16 points, and Dylan Hushaw and Collin Russell each added 10 points for the Falcons.

Green Valley’s Kendall Nether led all scorers with 19 points.

Basic 65, Tech 51 — At Basic, John Board had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolves to a win over the Roadrunners.

Joseph Ramirez added nine points for Basic, which outscored Tech 20-12 in the second quarter to take a 34-24 halftime lead.

Tech’s Luis Avila had 12 points, and teammate Za’Korey Christian scored 11 points.

Somerset-Losee 62, Western 61 — At Somerset-Losee, Jayden Young hit a free throw in the final 30 seconds to give the Lions a win over the Warriors.

Young had 21 points and hit six 3-pointers, and teammate Ray Daniels added 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Keanu McGee led Western with 20 points. Robert Taylor added 11 points, and Gawain Powell scored 10 for the Warriors.

Chaparral 63, Moapa Valley 55 — At Overton, Sameal Anderson had 17 points, and Dejonte Allen scored 14 to help the Cowboys topple the Pirates.

Austin Talimalie added nine points for the Cowboys, who pulled away with a 24-5 run in the third quarter.

Derek Reese led Moapa Valley with 14 points.

Valley 53, Rancho 45 — At Valley, Omar Simpson led all scorers with 23 points as the Vikings defeated the Rams.

Rancho’s James Brown had 15 points, and teammate Tejai Washington scored 12.

Boulder City 63, Sunrise Mountain 31 — At Sunrise Mountain, Derrick Thomas scored 19 points to lead the Eagles in a rout of the Miners.

Ethan Speaker added 18 points for Boulder City, which led 24-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Moises Garcia scored nine points to lead the Miners.

Virgin Valley 53, Sky Pointe 38 — At Sky Pointe, Daxon Toone scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs by the Eagles.

Braden Bingham and Kris Leavitt each added 10 points for Virgin Valley, which used a 15-2 second-quarter run to take a 25-15 halftime lead.

Pierce Sullivan led Sky Pointe with nine points.

Tri-City Christian (N.C.) 69, Liberty 60 — At Quincy, Illinois, Chol Deng and Malek Malual each scored 17 points to lead the Eagles by the Patriots in the Quincy Shootout.

Julian Strawther led Liberty with 22 points. Kobe Stroughter added 13 points, and Terrance Marigney scored 11 for the Patriots.

Calvary Chapel 81, Lincoln County 48 — At Calvary Chapel, O’Brien Pearce led five double-figure scorers with 20 points as the Lions routed the Lynx.

Blake Box added 18 points, Dylan Sims had 17 points and Chris Yoo and J.J. Robinson each scored 12 for Calvary Chapel.

Matthew Hafen hit five 3-pointers for 15 points for Lincoln County. Cody Zile added 11 points for the Lynx.

Pahranagat Valley 53, Indian Springs 21 — At Indian Springs, Stockton Maxwell scored 17 points to lead the Panthers in a rout of the Thunderbirds.

Kyler Martin scored 10 points for Pahranagat Valley, which started the game on a 19-1 run.

Lucas Vandever scored seven points to lead the Thunderbirds.

GV Christian 55, Sandy Valley 44 — At Sandy Valley, Vincent Bush scored 17 points to lead the Guardians by the Sidewinders.

Collin Killoran added 15 points, and David Thurman scored 12 for GV Christian.

Justin Frondarina led Sandy Valley with 22 points.

Parker (Ariz.) 60, Needles 45 — At Needles, California, the Broncs downed the Mustangs.