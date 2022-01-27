Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings

The Bishop Gorman boys and Centennial girls remained No. 1 in the Class 5A Southern Nevada basketball rankings. Gorman will play at No. 2 Liberty on Thursday.

Las Vegas’ Tavionte Jackson (2) shoots against Green Valley’s Kaylan Doby (21) during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada basketball rankings

Boys

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman

2. Liberty

3. Durango

4. Coronado

5. Canyon Springs

Class 4A

1. Bonanza

2. Las Vegas

3. Silverado

4. Mojave

5. Sierra Vista

Class 3A

1. SLAM Nevada

2. Somerset Losee

3. Boulder City

4. Virgin Valley

5. Sky Pointe

Girls

Class 5A

1. Centennial

2. Spring Valley

3. Liberty

4. Desert Oasis

5. Shadow Ridge

Class 4A

1. Las Vegas

2. Desert Pines

3. Clark

4. Palo Verde

5. Durango

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley

2. Pahrump Valley

3. Virgin Valley

4. SLAM Nevada

5. Somerset Losee

Players of the week

Boys

Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior averaged 22.5 points in a win over Centennial and loss to Liberty.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior averaged 32.5 points in wins over Green Valley and Doral Academy.

Donovan Webster, Cheyenne — The senior averaged 20 points in a win over Eldorado and loss to Sierra Vista.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 16 points, 13 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in wins over Foothill and Arbor View.

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior averaged 19.5 points in a win over Doral Academy and loss to Las Vegas.

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior averaged 17.5 points in wins over Needles and Cristo Rey.

Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 21.5 points in wins over Foothill and Legacy.

Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The freshman averaged 16 points in a win over Canyon Springs and loss to Bishop Gorman.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior averaged 23.5 points in a win over GV Christian and loss to Arbor View.

Akaylah Thrower, Somerset Losee — The sophomore averaged 22 points and five steals in a loss to Virgin Valley and win over Sky Pointe.

Games to watch

Boys

Thursday

Bonanza at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Las Vegas at Mojave, noon

Rancho at Cheyenne, noon

Monday

Boulder City at SLAM Nevada, 6:30 p.m.

Cheyenne at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Desert Pines at Coronado, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Silverado, 6:30 p.m.

Sky Pointe at Virgin Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Desert Pines at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.

Friday

Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.

Durango at Desert Pines, 6:30 p.m.

Moapa Valley at Somerset Losee, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.

Silverado at Desert Pines, noon

Tuesday

Spring Valley at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.