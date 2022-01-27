Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
The Bishop Gorman boys and Centennial girls remained No. 1 in the Class 5A Southern Nevada basketball rankings. Gorman will play at No. 2 Liberty on Thursday.
Boys
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman
2. Liberty
3. Durango
4. Coronado
5. Canyon Springs
Class 4A
1. Bonanza
2. Las Vegas
3. Silverado
4. Mojave
5. Sierra Vista
Class 3A
1. SLAM Nevada
2. Somerset Losee
3. Boulder City
4. Virgin Valley
5. Sky Pointe
Girls
Class 5A
1. Centennial
2. Spring Valley
3. Liberty
4. Desert Oasis
5. Shadow Ridge
Class 4A
1. Las Vegas
2. Desert Pines
3. Clark
4. Palo Verde
5. Durango
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley
2. Pahrump Valley
3. Virgin Valley
4. SLAM Nevada
5. Somerset Losee
Players of the week
Boys
Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior averaged 22.5 points in a win over Centennial and loss to Liberty.
Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior averaged 32.5 points in wins over Green Valley and Doral Academy.
Donovan Webster, Cheyenne — The senior averaged 20 points in a win over Eldorado and loss to Sierra Vista.
Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 16 points, 13 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in wins over Foothill and Arbor View.
Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior averaged 19.5 points in a win over Doral Academy and loss to Las Vegas.
Girls
Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior averaged 17.5 points in wins over Needles and Cristo Rey.
Selina Gutierrez, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 21.5 points in wins over Foothill and Legacy.
Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The freshman averaged 16 points in a win over Canyon Springs and loss to Bishop Gorman.
Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior averaged 23.5 points in a win over GV Christian and loss to Arbor View.
Akaylah Thrower, Somerset Losee — The sophomore averaged 22 points and five steals in a loss to Virgin Valley and win over Sky Pointe.
Games to watch
Boys
Thursday
Bonanza at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Las Vegas at Mojave, noon
Rancho at Cheyenne, noon
Monday
Boulder City at SLAM Nevada, 6:30 p.m.
Cheyenne at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Desert Pines at Coronado, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Silverado, 6:30 p.m.
Sky Pointe at Virgin Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Desert Pines at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.
Friday
Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.
Durango at Desert Pines, 6:30 p.m.
Moapa Valley at Somerset Losee, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.
Silverado at Desert Pines, noon
Tuesday
Spring Valley at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.