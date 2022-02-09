Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
The Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas and Somerset Losee boys remained No. 1 in the Southern Nevada rankings, while the Centennial, Las Vegas and Moapa Valley girls stayed on top.
Southern Nevada basketball rankings
Boys
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman
2. Liberty
3. Durango
4. Coronado
5. Canyon Springs
Class 4A
1. Bonanza
2. Mojave
3. Spring Valley
4. Las Vegas
5. Silverado
Class 3A
1. Somerset Losee
2. SLAM Nevada
3. Boulder City
4. Virgin Valley
5. Moapa Valley
Girls
Class 5A
1. Centennial
2. Liberty
3. Spring Valley
4. Desert Oasis
5. Shadow Ridge
Class 4A
1. Las Vegas
2. Desert Pines
3. Clark
4. Arbor View
5. Palo Verde
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley
2. Pahrump Valley
3. Virgin Valley
4. Somerset Losee
5. Boulder City
Players of the week
Boys
Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 35 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a win over Sierra Vista.
Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals in wins over Centennial and Arbor View
Mason Brown, Durango — The freshman averaged 20 points in a win over Palo Verde and loss to Bishop Gorman.
Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior averaged 22 points in a win over Western and loss to Mojave.
Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and 6.3 assists in wins over Durango, Faith Lutheran and Canyon Springs.
Girls
Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior averaged 30 points in wins over Legacy and Coronado.
Jessica Castro, Arbor View — The senior averaged 23.5 points in wins over Silverado and Basic.
Zaria Glover, Durango — The senior averaged 20.5 points in wins over Basic and Sierra Vista.
Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior averaged 17.5 points in a win over Foothill and loss to Bishop Gorman.
Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior averaged 22.5 points in a win over Canyon Springs and loss to Shadow Ridge.
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m., unless noted
Boys
Thursday
Bishop Gorman at Desert Pines
Cheyenne at Rancho
Friday
Durango at Coronado
Legacy at Bonanza
Liberty at Canyon Springs
Mojave at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Faith Lutheran at Centennial, 5 p.m.
Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley, 5 p.m.
Boulder City at Pahrump Valley
