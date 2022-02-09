Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings

The Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas and Somerset Losee boys remained No. 1 in the Southern Nevada rankings, while the Centennial, Las Vegas and Moapa Valley girls stayed on top.

Bishop Gorman’s Darrion Williams (5) celebrates a win against Liberty while Liberty’s Dedan Thomas walks off the court during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Henderson. The game is a rematch of a double-overtime game from December 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada basketball rankings

Boys

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman

2. Liberty

3. Durango

4. Coronado

5. Canyon Springs

Class 4A

1. Bonanza

2. Mojave

3. Spring Valley

4. Las Vegas

5. Silverado

Class 3A

1. Somerset Losee

2. SLAM Nevada

3. Boulder City

4. Virgin Valley

5. Moapa Valley

Girls

Class 5A

1. Centennial

2. Liberty

3. Spring Valley

4. Desert Oasis

5. Shadow Ridge

Class 4A

1. Las Vegas

2. Desert Pines

3. Clark

4. Arbor View

5. Palo Verde

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley

2. Pahrump Valley

3. Virgin Valley

4. Somerset Losee

5. Boulder City

Players of the week

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 35 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a win over Sierra Vista.

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals in wins over Centennial and Arbor View

Mason Brown, Durango — The freshman averaged 20 points in a win over Palo Verde and loss to Bishop Gorman.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior averaged 22 points in a win over Western and loss to Mojave.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and 6.3 assists in wins over Durango, Faith Lutheran and Canyon Springs.

Girls

Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior averaged 30 points in wins over Legacy and Coronado.

Jessica Castro, Arbor View — The senior averaged 23.5 points in wins over Silverado and Basic.

Zaria Glover, Durango — The senior averaged 20.5 points in wins over Basic and Sierra Vista.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior averaged 17.5 points in a win over Foothill and loss to Bishop Gorman.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior averaged 22.5 points in a win over Canyon Springs and loss to Shadow Ridge.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m., unless noted

Boys

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Desert Pines

Cheyenne at Rancho

Friday

Durango at Coronado

Legacy at Bonanza

Liberty at Canyon Springs

Mojave at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Faith Lutheran at Centennial, 5 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley, 5 p.m.

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley

