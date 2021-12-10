Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore scored 35 points in an 85-76 win over Centennial.

Emeka Ceasar, Centennial — The senior scored 21 points in an 85-76 loss to Spring Valley.

Brandon Enriquez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 15 points in a 69-49 loss to Clark.

DeSean Moreno, Spring Valley — The senior scored 15 points in an 85-76 win over Centennial.

Darion Neal, Clark — The senior scored 18 points in a 69-49 win over Shadow Ridge.

Jake Price, Clark — The senior scored 17 points in a 69-49 win over Shadow Ridge.

Toby Roberts, Centennial — The junior scored 21 points in an 85-76 loss to Spring Valley.

Girls

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 15 points in a 66-23 win over Silverado.

Aryanah Custard, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 15 points in a 43-19 win over Bonanza.

Latahemo Fakahafua, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 20 points in a 66-23 win over Silverado.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 59-42 win over Cheyenne.

Dawn Hodnett, Mojave — The senior scored 23 points in a 69-18 win over Chaparral.

Alanna Jackson, Mojave — The sophomore scored 21 points in a 69-18 win over Chaparral.

Danae Powell, Centennial — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 69-36 win over Lahainaluna (Hawaii).

Adrienne Puletasi, Liberty — The junior had 16 points, four steals and two blocks in a 76-41 win over Lowry.

Akeylah Thrower, Somerset Losee — The sophomore had 16 points and three steals in a 37-19 win over Eldorado.

Gemini Ventura, Cheyenne — The senior scored 20 points in a 59-42 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Arbor View 72, Payson (Utah) 32

Clark 69, Shadow Ridge 49

Spring Valley 85, Centennial 76

Girls

Boulder City 62, Sky Pointe 8

Canyon Springs 43, Bonanza 19

Centennial 69, Lahainaluna (Hawaii) 36

Desert Oasis 66, Silverado 23

Faith Lutheran 59, Cheyenne 42

Liberty 76, Lowry 41

Moapa Valley 63, Pinecrest Cadence 15

Mojave 69, Chaparral 18

Somerset Losee 37, Eldorado 19

