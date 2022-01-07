Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Aiden Amador, Innovations International — The senior scored 21 points in a 46-45 win over American Heritage.

Emeka Ceaser, Centennial — The junior scored 16 points in a 76-66 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley — The junior scored 21 points in a 78-33 win over Del Sol.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 25 points in a 68-61 loss to Cheyenne.

Amir McDaniels, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored 16 points in a 76-66 loss to Centennial.

Dalon Michell, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored 17 points in a 76-66 loss to Centennial.

Tylen Riley, Durango — The junior scored 21 points in a 64-40 win over Arbor View.

Andrick Santillan, Cheyenne — The senior scored 23 points in a 68-61 win over Las Vegas.

Donovan Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 25 points in a 68-61 win over Las Vegas.

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior had 29 points, six assists and four steals in a 64-51 win over The Meadows.

Yara Bouharb, Calvary Chapel — The senior had 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 64-51 win over The Meadows.

Tarah Campbell, Valley — The senior scored 21 points in a 54-17 win over Chaparral.

Arielle Davis, Desert Pines — The senior scored 17 points in a 58-15 win over Mojave.

Rylee Davis, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored 17 points in a 59-19 win over Basic.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The sophomore scored 20 points in a 66-46 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 17 points in a 66-46 win over Las Vegas.

Tiarria Hill-Brown, Clark — The senior scored 20 points in a 71-9 win over Doral Academy.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 16 points in a 66-46 win over Las Vegas.

Taveah Oliver, Desert Pines — The freshman scored 28 points in a 58-15 win over Mojave.

Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 21 points in a 64-32 win over Tech.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Centennial 76, Cimarron-Memorial 66

Cheyenne 68, Las Vegas 61

Durango 64, Arbor View 40

Green Valley 67, Shadow Ridge 63

Innovations International 46, American Heritage 45

The Meadows 87, Calvary Chapel 53

Valley 78, Del Sol 33

Girls

Adelson 31, Amplus Academy 9

Bishop Gorman 59, Basic 19

Calvary Chapel 64, The Meadows 51

Clark 71, Doral Academy 9

Desert Pines 58, Mojave 15

Eldorado 54, Sky Pointe 24

Faith Lutheran 66, Las Vegas 46

Pahrump Valley 59, Del Sol 20

Rancho 28, Bonanza 23

Somerset Losee 64, Tech 32

Valley 54, Chaparral 17

