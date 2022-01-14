Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Desert Pines’ Isiaac Boykin (3) and Greg Burrell (5) jump to block a shot by Mojave’s CJ Shaw (3) during a boys high school basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Wednesday, Jan. 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 59-48 win over Foothill.

Emeka Ceaser, Centennial — The senior scored 15 points in a 63-51 win over Clark.

David Estes, Basic — The senior scored 22 points in a 76-54 win over Del Sol.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 25 points in an 82-66 loss to Sierra Vista.

Jayven Jones, Centennial — The senior scored 17 points in a 63-51 win over Clark.

Triston Lager, Innovations International — He scored 24 points in a 46-45 loss to Cristo Rey.

Devin Mabry, Shadow Ridge — The junior scored 27 points in a 68-58 loss to Bonanza.

Miles Mitchell, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 24 points in a 78-49 win over Chaparral.

Darion Neal, Clark — The senior scored 15 points in a 63-51 loss to Centennial.

Jaden Riley, Bonanza — The freshman scored 17 points in a 68-58 win over Shadow Ridge.

Karson Roberts, Bonanza — The junior scored 19 points in a 68-58 win over Shadow Ridge.

C.J. Shaw, Mojave — The freshman scored 14 points in a 62-53 win over Green Valley.

Khamari Taylor, Sierra Vista — The sophomore scored 18 points in an 82-66 win over Eldorado.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 16 points in a 78-49 win over Chaparral.

Cobey Wiggins, Del Sol — The senior scored 21 points in a 76-54 loss to Basic.

Girls

Jaida Harris, Lake Mead — The junior scored 20 points in a 47-45 win over Democracy Prep.

Mikiah Verdum, Democracy Prep — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 47-45 loss to Lake Mead.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Basic 76, Del Sol 54

Bonanza 68, Shadow Ridge 58

Centennial 63, Clark 51

Cimarron-Memorial 78, Chaparral 49

Coral Academy 58, Tech 54

Cristo Rey 46, Innovations International 45

Desert Pines 59, Foothill 48

Equipo Academy 75, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 54

Faith Lutheran 64, Palo Verde 45

Legacy 62, Desert Oasis 57

Mojave 62, Green Valley 53

Sierra Vista 82, Eldorado 66

Virgin Valley 56, Sky Pointe 34

Girls

Lake Mead 47, Democracy Prep 45

Pahrump Valley 53, Pinecrest Cadence 4

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.