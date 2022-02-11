Thursday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in an 83-37 win over Eldorado.
Andre Cade, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore scored 25 points in a 53-52 loss to Coral Academy.
Shaun Chamani, Doral Academy — The senior scored 17 points in a 92-62 loss to Mojave.
Tru Coleman, Democracy Prep — The junior had 25 points, eight steals, six assists and four rebounds in a 90-11 win over Founders Academy.
Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks in an 83-37 win over Eldorado.
Joseph Dunham, Doral Academy — The freshman scored 20 points in a 92-62 loss to Mojave.
Terryion Johnson, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 71-43 loss to Sky Pointe.
Messiah McLaurin, Democracy Prep — The senior had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals in a 90-11 win over Founders Academy.
Andrew Miller, Palo Verde — The freshman scored 15 points in a 63-60 loss to Arbor View.
Nathan Sherrard, Mojave — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 92-62 win over Doral Academy.
Jamir Stephens, Desert Pines — The senior had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals in an 80-56 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Brian Townsend, Arbor View — The freshman scored 18 points in a 63-60 win over Palo Verde.
Girls
Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-25 win over White Pine.
Phoenix Sharp, Calvary Chapel — The sophomore scored 21 points in a 56-25 win over White Pine.
Thursday’s scores
Boys
Arbor View 63, Palo Verde 60
Bishop Gorman 80, Desert Pines 56
Cheyenne 52, Rancho 49
Clark 57, Faith Lutheran 54
Coral Academy 53, SLAM Nevada 52
Democracy Prep 90, Founders Academy 11
Las Vegas 96, Western 56
Mojave 92, Doral Academy 62
Silverdo 57, Green Valley 49
Sky Pointe 71, Equipo Academy 43
Spring Valley 83, Eldorado 37
Tech 50, Pinecrest Cadence 44
Girls
Calvary Chapel 56, White Pine 25
Centennial 74, Foothill 6
