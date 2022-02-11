Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Canyon Springs forward Jaylen Pollard (12) looks to pass while Spring Valley guard Alijah Adem (31) defends during a boys high school basketball game at Canyon Springs High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in an 83-37 win over Eldorado.

Andre Cade, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore scored 25 points in a 53-52 loss to Coral Academy.

Shaun Chamani, Doral Academy — The senior scored 17 points in a 92-62 loss to Mojave.

Tru Coleman, Democracy Prep — The junior had 25 points, eight steals, six assists and four rebounds in a 90-11 win over Founders Academy.

Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks in an 83-37 win over Eldorado.

Joseph Dunham, Doral Academy — The freshman scored 20 points in a 92-62 loss to Mojave.

Terryion Johnson, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 71-43 loss to Sky Pointe.

Messiah McLaurin, Democracy Prep — The senior had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals in a 90-11 win over Founders Academy.

Andrew Miller, Palo Verde — The freshman scored 15 points in a 63-60 loss to Arbor View.

Nathan Sherrard, Mojave — The sophomore scored 15 points in a 92-62 win over Doral Academy.

Jamir Stephens, Desert Pines — The senior had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals in an 80-56 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View — The freshman scored 18 points in a 63-60 win over Palo Verde.

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-25 win over White Pine.

Phoenix Sharp, Calvary Chapel — The sophomore scored 21 points in a 56-25 win over White Pine.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Arbor View 63, Palo Verde 60

Bishop Gorman 80, Desert Pines 56

Cheyenne 52, Rancho 49

Clark 57, Faith Lutheran 54

Coral Academy 53, SLAM Nevada 52

Democracy Prep 90, Founders Academy 11

Las Vegas 96, Western 56

Mojave 92, Doral Academy 62

Silverdo 57, Green Valley 49

Sky Pointe 71, Equipo Academy 43

Spring Valley 83, Eldorado 37

Tech 50, Pinecrest Cadence 44

Girls

Calvary Chapel 56, White Pine 25

Centennial 74, Foothill 6

