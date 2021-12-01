Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

(Thinkstock)

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Josh Brown, Durango — The sophomore had 20 points in a 73-30 win over Bonanza.

Willie Coward, Basic — The senior had nine points and 10 rebounds in a 50-42 win over Faith Lutheran.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral — The freshman had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 64-17 win over Tech.

Tylen Riley, Durango — The junior had 22 points in a 73-30 win over Bonanza.

Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 64-17 win over Tech.

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior had 26 points and six rebounds in a 57-46 win over Boulder City.

Girls

Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior had 17 points in a 55-13 win over Rancho.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in a 40-20 win over Enterprise (Utah).

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

American Heritage 66, Liberty Baptist 29

Basic 50, Faith Lutheran 42

Centennial 74, Legacy 62

Chaparral 64, Tech 17

Durango 73, Bonanza 30

Enterprise (Utah) 56, Moapa Valley 30

Foothill 78, Rancho 71

Green Valley 57, Boulder City 46

Girls

Faith Lutheran 53, Basic 16

Moapa Valley 40, Enterprise (Utah) 20

Silverado 55, Rancho 13

SLAM Nevada 45, Sage Ridge 44 (2 OT)

Tech 60, Chaparral 22

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.