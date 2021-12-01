58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2021 - 9:47 pm
 
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Josh Brown, Durango — The sophomore had 20 points in a 73-30 win over Bonanza.

Willie Coward, Basic — The senior had nine points and 10 rebounds in a 50-42 win over Faith Lutheran.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral — The freshman had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 64-17 win over Tech.

Tylen Riley, Durango — The junior had 22 points in a 73-30 win over Bonanza.

Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior had 16 points and eight rebounds in a 64-17 win over Tech.

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior had 26 points and six rebounds in a 57-46 win over Boulder City.

Girls

Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior had 17 points in a 55-13 win over Rancho.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks in a 40-20 win over Enterprise (Utah).

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

American Heritage 66, Liberty Baptist 29

Basic 50, Faith Lutheran 42

Centennial 74, Legacy 62

Chaparral 64, Tech 17

Durango 73, Bonanza 30

Enterprise (Utah) 56, Moapa Valley 30

Foothill 78, Rancho 71

Green Valley 57, Boulder City 46

Girls

Faith Lutheran 53, Basic 16

Moapa Valley 40, Enterprise (Utah) 20

Silverado 55, Rancho 13

SLAM Nevada 45, Sage Ridge 44 (2 OT)

Tech 60, Chaparral 22

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Talented challengers seek end to Bishop Gorman’s title streak
Talented challengers seek end to Bishop Gorman’s title streak
2
Spring Valley girls look to take final step to championship
Spring Valley girls look to take final step to championship
3
CCSD confirms identity of deceased Legacy High football player
CCSD confirms identity of deceased Legacy High football player
4
Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances
Tuesday’s best high school basketball performances
5
Bishop Gorman blows out McQueen to recapture state title
Bishop Gorman blows out McQueen to recapture state title
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coronado's Richard Isaacs (2) jumps up to take a shot while being guarded by Bishop Gorman's Za ...
Coronado basketball standout commits to Texas Tech
By / RJ

A point guard, Richard Isaacs played at Coronado as a freshman before departing for Wasatch Acaemcy, which plays a national schedule. He’s returned to Coronado for his senior season.

Spring Valley's Chelsea Camara (5) celebrates after scoring against Bishop Gorman during the se ...
NIAA cancels basketball, wrestling seasons
By / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association attributed the decision to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pause of contact sports through at least Feb. 14.