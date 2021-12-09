Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

John Derrick, Foothill — The senior scored 22 points in an 81-63 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Brandon Enriquez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 31 points in a 79-63 loss to Las Vegas.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 20 points in a 75-64 win over Chaparral.

Christian Haylock, Somerset Losee — The sophomore scored 17 points in a 56-29 win over Boulder City.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 36 points in a 79-63 win over Shadow Ridge.

Rone Perlman, Coral Academy — The junior scored 24 points in a 76-68 loss to Virgin Valley.

Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior scored 21 points in a 75-64 loss to Eldorado.

Kyler Sudweeks, Virgin Valley — The senior scored 22 points in a 76-68 win over Coral Academy.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 32 points in an 81-63 loss to Foothill.

Shyne Willis, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon — The junior scored 20 points in a 52-42 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Girls

Arielle Davis, Desert Pines — The senior had 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 52-13 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The freshman scored 23 points in a 52-33 win over Foothill.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Eldorado 75, Chaparral 64

Equipo Academy 46, Adelson 40

Foothill 81, Cimarron-Memorial 63

Las Vegas 79, Shadow Ridge 63

Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 52, Pinecrest Cadence 42

Sandy Valley 50, Baker (Calif.) 17

Somerset Losee 56, Boulder City 29

Virgin Valley 76, Coral Academy 68

Girls

Desert Pines 52, Cimarron-Memorial 13

Foothill 52, Western 33

Sandy Valley 36, Baker (Calif.) 27

Shadow Ridge 56, Las Vegas 31

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

