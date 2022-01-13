Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Canyon Springs forward Jalen Foy (15) looks to shoot while Spring Valley forward Carson Dooley (32) defends during a boys high school basketball game at Canyon Springs High School on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

PREPS WEDNESDAY

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

DJ Fizer, Coronado — The junior scored 18 points in an 89-59 win over Canyon Springs.

Jalen Foy, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 30 points in an 89-59 loss to Coronado.

Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior scored 25 points in an 89-59 win over Canyon Springs.

Girls

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-52 win over Coronado.

Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The sophomore scored 17 points in a 63-19 win over Bishop Gorman.

Jessica Castro, Arbor View — The senior scored 27 points in an 83-19 win over Mojave.

Gabriella DeLaCruz, Coronado — The junior scored 17 points in a 56-52 loss to Desert Oasis.

Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley — The senior had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 66-29 win over Faith Lutheran.

Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior scored 23 points in an 83-19 win over Mojave.

Zaidah Ibraheem, Coral Academy — The senior scored 16 points in a 53-46 loss to Tech.

Emma Kinsman, Tech — The sophomore scored 24 points in a 53-46 win over Coral Academy.

Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 66-29 win over Faith Lutheran.

Lorelani Ladislao, Coral Academy — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 53-46 loss to Tech.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Amplus Academy 54, Sandy Valley 38

Coronado 89, Canyon Springs 59

Girls

Arbor View 83, Mojave 19

Canyon Springs 35, Green Valley 32

Centennial 63, Bishop Gorman 19

Desert Oasis 56, Coronado 52

Sandy Valley 19, Amplus Academy 8

Spring Valley 66, Faith Lutheran 29

Tech 53, Coral Academy 46

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.