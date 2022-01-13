Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
PREPS WEDNESDAY
Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:
Boys
DJ Fizer, Coronado — The junior scored 18 points in an 89-59 win over Canyon Springs.
Jalen Foy, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 30 points in an 89-59 loss to Coronado.
Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior scored 25 points in an 89-59 win over Canyon Springs.
Girls
Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-52 win over Coronado.
Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The sophomore scored 17 points in a 63-19 win over Bishop Gorman.
Jessica Castro, Arbor View — The senior scored 27 points in an 83-19 win over Mojave.
Gabriella DeLaCruz, Coronado — The junior scored 17 points in a 56-52 loss to Desert Oasis.
Aaliyah Gayles, Spring Valley — The senior had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 66-29 win over Faith Lutheran.
Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior scored 23 points in an 83-19 win over Mojave.
Zaidah Ibraheem, Coral Academy — The senior scored 16 points in a 53-46 loss to Tech.
Emma Kinsman, Tech — The sophomore scored 24 points in a 53-46 win over Coral Academy.
Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 66-29 win over Faith Lutheran.
Lorelani Ladislao, Coral Academy — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 53-46 loss to Tech.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys
Amplus Academy 54, Sandy Valley 38
Coronado 89, Canyon Springs 59
Girls
Arbor View 83, Mojave 19
Canyon Springs 35, Green Valley 32
Centennial 63, Bishop Gorman 19
Desert Oasis 56, Coronado 52
Sandy Valley 19, Amplus Academy 8
Spring Valley 66, Faith Lutheran 29
Tech 53, Coral Academy 46
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.