Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Las Vegas’ Tavionte Jackson (2) shoots against Green Valley’s Kaylan Doby (21) during a boys high school basketball game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Dedric Arceneaux, Sunrise Mountain — The junior scored 25 points in an 82-71 overtime win over Del Sol.

Ernest Brown, Las Vegas — The junior scored 15 points in a 62-50 win over Green Valley.

Giovanni Durst, Del Sol — The junior scored 24 points in an 82-71 overtime loss to Sunrise Mountain.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 20 points in a 70-52 loss to Cheyenne.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 36 points in a 62-50 win over Green Valley.

Bryant Legardy, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 17 points in a 72-61 win over Palo Verde.

Amir McDaniels, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored 31 points in a 59-45 win over Basic.

Paisley Nickelson, Palo Verde — The senior scored 16 points in a 72-61 loss to Canyon Springs.

Jaylen Pollard, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 16 points in a 72-61 win over Palo Verde.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 15 points in a 59-45 win over Basic.

David Tinner, Cheyenne — The senior scored 18 points in a 70-52 win over Eldorado.

Mauro Velasquez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior scored 25 points in an 82-71 overtime win over Del Sol.

Donavon Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 21 points in a 70-52 win over Eldorado.

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior scored 24 points in a 62-50 loss to Las Vegas.

Girls

Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The freshman scored 20 points in a 57-38 loss to Coronado.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 17 points in a 57-38 win over Foothill.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Canyon Springs 72, Palo Verde 61

Cheyenne 70, Eldorado 52

Cimarron-Memorial 59, Basic 45

Coronado 76, Foothill 47

Founders Academy 59, Indian Springs 49

Las Vegas 62, Green Valley 50

Legacy 50, Clark 45

Liberty 78, Desert Pines 49

Moapa Valley 60, Sky Pointe 45

Mojave 80, Western 63

Sierra Vista 70, Rancho 54

Sunrise Mountain 83, Del Sol 71 (OT)

Valley 61, Shadow Ridge 56

Word of Life 65, Amplus Academy 51

Girls

Amplus Academy 24, Cristo Rey 8

Coronado 57, Foothill 38

