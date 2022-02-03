Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Dedric Arceneaux, Sunrise Mountain — The junior scored 25 points in an 82-71 overtime win over Del Sol.
Ernest Brown, Las Vegas — The junior scored 15 points in a 62-50 win over Green Valley.
Giovanni Durst, Del Sol — The junior scored 24 points in an 82-71 overtime loss to Sunrise Mountain.
Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 20 points in a 70-52 loss to Cheyenne.
Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior scored 36 points in a 62-50 win over Green Valley.
Bryant Legardy, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 17 points in a 72-61 win over Palo Verde.
Amir McDaniels, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored 31 points in a 59-45 win over Basic.
Paisley Nickelson, Palo Verde — The senior scored 16 points in a 72-61 loss to Canyon Springs.
Jaylen Pollard, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 16 points in a 72-61 win over Palo Verde.
Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 15 points in a 59-45 win over Basic.
David Tinner, Cheyenne — The senior scored 18 points in a 70-52 win over Eldorado.
Mauro Velasquez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior scored 25 points in an 82-71 overtime win over Del Sol.
Donavon Webster, Cheyenne — The senior scored 21 points in a 70-52 win over Eldorado.
Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley — The senior scored 24 points in a 62-50 loss to Las Vegas.
Girls
Rylee Hjorth, Foothill — The freshman scored 20 points in a 57-38 loss to Coronado.
Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 17 points in a 57-38 win over Foothill.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys
Canyon Springs 72, Palo Verde 61
Cheyenne 70, Eldorado 52
Cimarron-Memorial 59, Basic 45
Coronado 76, Foothill 47
Founders Academy 59, Indian Springs 49
Las Vegas 62, Green Valley 50
Legacy 50, Clark 45
Liberty 78, Desert Pines 49
Moapa Valley 60, Sky Pointe 45
Mojave 80, Western 63
Sierra Vista 70, Rancho 54
Sunrise Mountain 83, Del Sol 71 (OT)
Valley 61, Shadow Ridge 56
Word of Life 65, Amplus Academy 51
Girls
Amplus Academy 24, Cristo Rey 8
Coronado 57, Foothill 38
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.