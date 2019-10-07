84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Basketball

Centennial 5-star guard Taylor Bigby chooses Oregon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 4:45 pm
 

Centennial junior point guard Taylor Bigby attended a football game at the University of Oregon during an unofficial visit to the school last weekend.

She’ll be at plenty of women’s basketball games in the next few years as well.

Bigby, a five-star recruit ranked No. 23 in her class by ESPN, announced her commitment to play for the Ducks on Sunday night via Twitter. Her commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until she signs a national letter of intent during her senior season.

But Bigby didn’t see a point in waiting to commit, knowing full well where she wanted to be.

“Why keep entertaining all of these other coaches if I know where I want to go?” she said. “Now,I can work on parts of my game that I want to get better.”

Bigby emerged during her freshman season as a high-major prospect and was personally recruited during the last two years by Ducks coach Kelly Graves. She averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.6 steals during her sophomore season while playing several positions for the Bulldogs en-route to first-team all-state honors and a Class 4A state championship.

All while building a relationship with Graves that she says solidified her commitment.

Bigby at 6-feet has prototypical size and athleticism at the point and developed a versatile set of skills while playing other positions at Centennial. She creates for herself and others from the perimeter, and can effectively defend guards and forwards.

The Ducks play four perimeter players around one post player, so she’ll likely have the opportunity to play multiple roles at the next level. Oregon was among the country’s most productive and efficient offensive teams last season, and Bigby said she’s focused on improving her jumper before she arrives on campus.

“On top of what she does (working out) with her high school, she puts in an extra eight or 10 hours a week on her own,” said her father, Lamar, who founded the Las Vegas Knicks club basketball program. “That was the biggest part of this whole thing.”

Bishop Gorman shooting guard chooses Stanford

Gaels senior shooting guard Noah Taitz announced his commitment to Stanford on Saturday night, also via Twitter. His commitment is also non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent next month.

Taitz is the No. 92 player his class and state’s third-ranked senior, per ESPN. He chose the Cardinal from a group of six finalists that included Brigham Young, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State, USC and Washington.

He averaged a team-high 15.6 points as a junior and was named all-state third-team after leading Gorman to the Class 4A state championship.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial’s Eboni Walker (22) defends St. John’s sophomore Azzi Fudd (35) durin ...
St. John’s edges Centennial in GEICO Nationals semifinal
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Azzi Fudd hit a game-tying jumper with 45 seconds to play then hit the winning free throws with 8.3 seconds left to lift the second-ranked Cadets to a 63-61 win over the Bulldogs in New York City.

(Getty Images)
2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
RJ

The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.

NIAA to re-evaluate rule allowing appeals of forfeits
RJ

The association’s board of control voted Wednesday to have staff write a proposal and survey member schools to possibly strike the ability for teams that use an ineligible to appeal any forfeits.

Calvary Chapel coach Shay Johnson speaks to his team during the fourth quarter of the Class ...
Commentary: NIAA absolutely must change ‘Contribution to Victory’ rule
By Ed Graney / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will hold its spring meeting Wednesday and Thursday, when at some point this will be addressed: Review of “Contribution to Victory” Rule Regarding Forfeits — For Possible Action.

Churchill County’s Leilani Otuafi goes to the basket against Moapa Valley’s Kait ...
Class 3A: Moapa Valley comes up just short in title bid
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Pirates’ remarkable run to the Class 3A state tournament final came up one shot short Saturday in a 45-42 loss to Churchill County at Orleans Arena. It was the Greenwave’s third consecutive state championship.

Calvary Chapel’s Tara Quintero defends Incline Village’s Elisabeth Stranzal duri ...
2A Girls: Incline uses height advantage to top Lions
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

The Highlanders used a big rebounding edge and some timely 3-point shooting to earn a 55-44 victory over Calvary Chapel in a Class 2A state semifinal at Eldorado.