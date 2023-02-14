Girls basketball playoff roundup: Centennial girls roll Gorman

The Centennial girls basketball team did not allow a point in the second quarter on its was to a 68-24 home win over Bishop Gorman in a 5A Southern Region quarterfinal game Monday night.

Spring Valley's high Mia Ervin (1) penetrates between Faith Lutheran's Sami Monighetti (1) and Tamiah Harrison (4) during the second half of girls class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal game at Faith Lutheran High School, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won 70-44. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Centennial girls basketball team only allowed six first-quarter points in its 68-24 win over Bishop Gorman in the Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals Monday night.

Then the defense got better.

The Bulldogs’ defense found another level as they kept the Gaels off the scoreboard in the second quarter, outscoring them 23-0 on their way to their 20th straight victory.

Junior guard Danae Powell led Centennial (20-1) with 22 points, and junior forward Cici Ajomale added 15.

Senior guard Selina Gutierrez led Gorman (14-14) with 10 points.

Centennial hosts No. 4 Faith Lutheran — a 70-44 winner over No. 5 Spring Valley — in a 5A Southern League semifinal Wednesday.

■ No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Desert Oasis 28 — At Liberty, senior forward Adrienne Puletasi scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Patriots.

Senior guard Jaden Newman added 13 points as Liberty (18-9) led by 10 at halftime and never looked back. Desert Oasis finishes 13-11

■ No. 3 Coronado 55, No. 6 Shadow Ridge 48 — At Coronado, senior guard Kaylee Walters scored 17 points to help the Cougars fend off Shadow Ridge.

Junior guard Jaila Childress added 13 points for the Cougars (19-7). Junior guard Zh’mya Martin led Shadow Ridge (15-10) with 12 points.

Coronado plays at Liberty in the other 5A Southern League semifinal.

Class 4A

■ No. 2M Arbor View 61, No. 4S Cheyenne 35 — At Arbor View, freshman forward Sanai Branch scored 28 points as the Aggies rolled Cheyenne.

Junior guard Talyiah McKinney added 13 points for the Aggies. Senior guard Kaleigha Plett led Cheyenne (5-14) with 18 points.

Arbor View (15-7) plays at No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial in the 4A state quarterfinals.

■ No. 3M Basic 58, No. 3D Rancho 55 — At Basic, sophomore guard Kamilyah Williams scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Basic fend off a fourth-quarter charge from Rancho.

Sophomore guard Tatum Meatoga-Ubiam scored 15 points for Basic (11-12), which led by 13 entering the fourth. Sophomore guard Taylor Dagons led Rancho (9-9) with 15 points.

The Wolves play Sky League champion Las Vegas in a state quarterfinal matchup.

■ No. 2S Palo Verde 48, No. 4M Sierra Vista 29 — At Palo Verde, junior forward Alana Conner scored 12 points as the Panthers topped the Mountain Lions.

Palo Verde (15-7) led 36-13 entering the fourth quarter. Senior guard Brianna Mendez scored 12 points for Sierra Vista.

The Panthers play at reigning 4A state and Desert League champion Clark in a state quarterfinal.

■ No. 4D Doral Academy 58, No. 3S Sunrise Mountain 55, OT — At Sunrise Mountain, Doral Academy never trailed in overtime as it pulled off the upset.

Freshman guard Sienna Turco led Doral Academy with 18 points. Senior forward Amanda Orasi scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, and junior guard Autumn Maefau hit a crucial 3-pointer in overtime.

The Dragons (9-11) advance to the state quarterfinals to play at Mountain League champion Desert Pines. Sunrise Mountain finishes 11-15.

Class 3A

■ No. 1M Pahrump Valley 41, No. 8 Coral Academy 21 — At Pahrump Valley, the Trojans jumped to an early 10-2 lead and never looked back.

Senior guard Adryanna Avena-Caraballo led Pahrump Valley (23-4) with 17 points. Junior guard Riley Ladislao scored 10 points for Coral Academy (9-17).

Pahrump Valley hosts No. 2D Virgin Valley — a 64-38 winner over No. 5 Boulder City — in the first Southern League semifinal.

■ No. 1D Moapa Valley 54, No. 7 Tech 22 — At Moapa Valley, junior forward Alyssa Jolley scored 14 points to lead the Pirates into the next round.

Moapa Valley (21-6) used a 17-2 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach. Tech finishes 12-15.

■ No. 6 Somerset-Losee 54, No. 2M SLAM Academy 50 — At SLAM Academy, freshman guard Jayla Lewis scored 18 points to lead Somerset-Losee to a road victory.

Junior guard Akeylah Thrower added 15 points for Somerset-Losee (8-8). Senior guard Alliyana Page scored 14 points for SLAM Academy (13-8).

Somerset-Losee plays at Moapa Valley in the other Southern League semifinal.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.