Faith Lutheran pulls away from Spring Valley — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran's Raina Forgue (23) shoots for the basket as Spring Valley's high Delaney Bartlett (24) defends during the first half of girls class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal game at Faith Lutheran High School, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won 70-44. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Faith Lutheran’s Raina Forgue took a little alone time at the half on Monday night to try to figure out how to get her game going.

It worked.

The junior guard scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half to help the Crusaders to a 70-44 home win over Spring Valley in the Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals.

“For me, just no fear,” Forgue said of the second-half outburst. “I was playing in a box kind of in the first half and I didn’t know why. So I just had some quiet time to myself and I came out and things changed.”

Forgue’s adjustments helped change the fortunes for Faith Lutheran as well. The fourth-seeded Crusaders (20-6) never could break free from the fifth-seeded Grizzlies (16-9) in the first half, and the game was tied at 25 at the break.

It didn’t stay close for long. Faith Lutheran opened the second half on a 10-0 run and outscored Spring Valley 19-6 in the third quarter to take control.

“First, I think we just had confidence in our offense,” Faith Lutheran coach Jennifer Karner said. “But I also think we just needed to remember that it’s a game like any other. I know it’s the playoffs, but to realize to breathe and take a minute. We just got back to our game and the way we like to play.”

Forgue had six points during the 10-0 run and made her first nine shots of the second half before missing on her final attempt of the game. She hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and added four rebounds and three assists.

“She was in a little foul trouble in the first half,” Karner said. “So I think she was ready to be a contributor for her team both defensively and offensively.”

Spring Valley was just 3-for-27 from the field in the second half.

“When we settled down in the second half, it really started with that defense,” Karner said. “Stop after stop after stop contributed into our offense.”

The Crusaders also dominated the boards, outrebounding Spring Valley 50-35.

“Rebounds are huge,” Forgue said. “Offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds. Those definitely boosted our energy and turned into offensive possessions to up the score even more.”

Senior forward Leah Mitchell had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Faith Lutheran, including 12 rebounds in the first half.

“That’s her bread and butter,” Karner said of Mitchell’s rebounding. “That’s where it all starts for her. We put a premium emphasis on boxing out and rebounding and they did that tonight.”

Sophomore Emma Herpin added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, and freshman Tamiah Harrison had 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Crusaders.

“It’s feeling amazing,” Forgue said of the win. “It’s a playoff game, it’s a playoff win. And it’s not over yet.”

Mia Ervin had 22 points to lead Spring Valley.

Faith Lutheran now plays at top-seeded Centennial (20-1), winners of seven consecutive state titles, on Wednesday. Centennial beat the Crusaders 77-37 on Feb. 6.

“All the pressure’s on the other team, because they’re supposed to win,” Karner said. “So let’s just go out and compete. That’s what we’ve done all season and we’ll just continue to do so for as long as we can.”